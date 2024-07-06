Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 6: Payal Malik enters house to address Vishal’s comment on Kritika ‘Bhabhi mujhe bohot…’; Armaan REACTS

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is back with another episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, and host Anil Kapoor made sure he made the most of it. What took everyone by surprise was Payal Malik and Shivangi Khedkar‘s entry. The evicted contestant was there tonight to address two issues that happened recently in the house. She talked about Vishal’s comment on Kritika.

Payal Malik bashes Vishal Pandey over his comment on Kritika

Payal Malik asked Vishal Pandey if she should bring up the topic or if Vishal himself would address this. Vishal acts confused and asks her what she is referring to. As he fails to recall it, Payal tells him that he said this to Kataria in a recent conversation, and she would like to hear it from him.

Then Payal says that a few days back, he told Kataria that he is guilty of something. Vishal says that he said he likes Kritika and he said that in a genuine way without any evil intention. Anil Kapoor asks Lovekesh to throw some light. He says what Vishal stated and also mentions that he asked him not to say anything like that.

Payal was quick to remind Vishal that the contestant mentioned feeling guilty for liking her and that if his intentions had been pure, he would not have said that. She also says that she is someone’s wife and a mother, and it is projected in a bad light for the viewers.

The evicted Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant says, “Aap television ke samne kaan pe bol rahe ho ki bahbhi mujhe achhe lagte hain, bahar ye dikhta hain aap kis way mein bole hain. Aap ye baat direct Kritika ko bhi bol sakte the. (You are saying in front of the television that you like Bhabhi, but outside, it appears how you said it. You could have said this directly to Kritika as well.)” Vishal tries to defend himself.

Kritika also interrupts and says she is good friends with him, but if he said something like that and mentioned feeling guilty about it, then it’s not right. “Using the word guilty for a girl, I think it’s wrong,” says Kritika.

Armaan Malik reacts

As Kritika finishes her statement, Armaan says, “Kya hain na sir, baat kahi khul na jayein, toh baat se cheezon ko cover kiya. Insaan ke soch pata chal jati hain. (The thing is sir, to avoid the matter being exposed, things were covered up with words. A person's thoughts become evident.)”

Vishal continues saying that his parents are watching the show, so he would never say something portrayed in a bad light. He also breaks down. An angry Payal continues to school him.

Armaan adds, “Chor thodii khudko chor bolega. Isme logon ka soch dikh jaata hain, kitna chhota hain. Ek bachhe ke maa hain usse ayese taunt kar rahe ho… ye mujhe achhe laag rahe hain. (A thief won't call himself a thief. This shows how small-minded people can be. She is a mother of a child, and you are tainting her like this...I like her.)”

