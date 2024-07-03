Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 3: Poulomi Das gets evicted as Lovekesh Kataria saves Munisha Khatwani from danger zone

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is becoming more entertaining with each passing episode. The highlight of today's episode (July 3, 2024) was the elimination process. After Neeraj Goyat and Payal Malik, Poulomi Das became the third contestant to be voted out. The actress got evicted mid-week and walked out of the controversial house. It was after a task that Poulomi had to bid goodbye to her fellow housemates.

Initially, the master of the house announced that Chandrika Dixit, Munisha Khatwani, and Poulomi Das were in the bottom three with the tarot card reader and Naagin 6 actress in the bottom two. Bigg Boss introduced a task wherein housemates had to make efforts to dramatically shake up the house dynamics and voting results.

Lovekesh Kataria chooses Munisha Khatwani over Poulomi Das

In the intense task, contestants were asked to keep a stepper running to determine the voting trends of bottom-ranking contestants during this active period. After a while, Bigg Boss announced Chandrika Dixit to be safe. Listening to the results, Shivani Kumari got emotional and warmly hugged her.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss sent a message on everyone's phone asking them about their opinion on whom they would like to save and whom they would vote out. However, the ultimate power was in the hands of the outsider contestant. So, Lovekesh Kataria (the outsider) saved Munisha Khatwani from the danger zone, eventually leading to Poulomi Das' elimination.

Advertisement

Later, Sana Sultan burst into tears and got emotional. The actress told Sai Ketan Rao that she's feeling sad about Poulomi's eviction because the latter took a stand for her.

Have a look at one of the promos here:

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the show has witnessed three eliminations in less than two weeks. As of now, the contestants locked inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house are Ranvir Shorey, Sana Sultan, Sana Makbul, Armaan Malik, Naezy, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Kritika Malik, Deepak Chaurasia, Chandrika Dixit, Sai Ketan Rao, Shivani Kumari, and Munisha Khatwani.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss OTT 3 streams live at Jio Cinema Premium.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey indirectly mentions past relationship with Pooja Bhatt, Calls it ‘biggest scandal’ of life