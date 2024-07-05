Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Poulomi Das reveals if opinion about Chandrika Dixit being on show changed; 'I'm going to try the Vada Pav'

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 has been the talk of the town ever since it premiered. A contestant whose journey recently ended on the Anil Kapoor-hosted controversial reality show is Poulomi Das. As a majority of contestants voted against Poulomi, her journey ended on the show in a midweek eviction. After her eviction, Poulomi Das got into an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

For those who don't know, Poulomi Das had voiced her opinion against Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav girl's participation in Bigg Boss before the show began. When countered by Anil Kapoor, Poulomi explained how her thoughts against Chandrika changed after meeting her inside the Bigg Boss house.

Poulomi Das reacts to Chandrika Dixit being part of Bigg Boss OTT 3:

When asked about her thoughts on Chandrika Dixit, Poulomi Das mentioned that her opinion about social media sensation Vada Pav girl has changed after meeting her inside the Bigg Boss house. Reacting to the statement she gave before entering the Bigg Boss house, Poulomi said, "That's what I used to think about her before I entered the show."

Watch Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Poulomi Das's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame further explained, "After I had my interaction with her, after I got to know her, her part of the story, her side of the story, obviously the perception that I had about her, changed completely."

Poulomi also stated, "I am definitely going to go to Delhi and I'm going to try the Vada Pav."

What did Poulomi Das say against Chandrika Dixit earlier?

Before stepping inside Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Poulomi Das expressed her concern about Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav participating in Bigg Boss OTT 3. Speaking with Telly Masala, she questioned, "Why is she going to be there?"

Das further stated, "Sirf vada pav bechne ke liye, Instagram famous hone ke liye aap unko leke aate ho (Only for selling vada pav and being famous on Instagram, they are getting her in the show?)"

Poulomi also said, "Sorry boss, I'm judging here. I somehow believe I have nothing to say to her because whatever she is doing, it's her life and her wish but I somehow don't support her." For the unversed, Poulomi even accused Chandrika of not paying taxes.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered on June 21 and is hosted by Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor. So far, three contestants - Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, and Poulomi Das have been evicted from the show.

