Bigg Boss OTT 3 PROMO: Bad Newz stars Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk to join show on Weekend Ka Vaar episode

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss OTT 3 will be interesting as Bad Newz stars Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk will be gracing the reality show hosted by Anil Kapoor. Fans surely will not be able to keep calm and watch the most anticipated episode of Bigg Boss would have "Tauba Tauba" moments.

Bigg Boss lovers will have an unforgettable experience watching the highly anticipated Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The reality show is pretty tempting and now that Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk will be seen with Anil Kapoor, no one can keep calm.



Watch Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk in Bigg Boss OTT 3 house:

As seen in the promo, Anil Kapoor welcomes Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. The trio dance to the Tauba Tauba song from the film Bad Newz. Vicky Kaushal also tells Anil Kapoor, "Yeh gaana aapko dedicate karna chahenge ki Husn tera Tauba Tauba" (This song is dedicated to you). They then interact with the other contestants and when Vicky asks, "How's the Josh"? Sana Makbul replies, "High sir". All the contestants are then seen swaying on Tauba Tauba.

Know about Bad Newz:

The film has been directed by Anand Tiwari and would show a comedy take on the complexities revolving around heteropaternal superfecundation amid a chaotic situation filled with oodles of humor. Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk essay the role of protagonists in the movie and navigate through the challenges of fatherhood. The movie has been co-produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Amritpal Singh Bindra, apart from Tiwari, and will be released on July 19.

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Poulomi Das has been the third contestant who has been evicted from the Anil Kapoor-hosted reality show. The Naagin 6 actress got eliminated by ''Baharwala" leaving all her fans stunned.

Her fans believed that she was doing well in the show and also compared her to Munisha Khatwani and Deepak Chourasia. Before Poulomi, Neeraj Goyat and Payal Malik were evicted from the show. Now who would be the fourth contestant to say goodbye to the show?

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants:

Bigg Boss OTT 3, apart from Deepak Chaurasia and Munisha Khatwani also has Shivani Kumari, Lovekesh Kataria, Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik, Chandrika Dixit, Armaan Malik, Vishal Panday, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan and Sai Ketan Rao.

On the other hand, how excited are you for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and to see the cast of Bad Newz meeting the house contestants?



