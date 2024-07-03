Bigg Boss OTT 3 Promo: Naezy challenges Sana Sultan to do 'jhagda' with Sana Makbul - Watch video

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been resonating with fans, as every day passes. All the contestants in the show hosted by Anil Kapoor are putting their best foot forward and contestants like Naezy, Sana Sultan, and Sana Makbul are stealing the spotlight right now in the Bigg Boss house. The makers posted a new video which is pretty interesting.



Is Naezy coming close to Sana Sultan or Sana Makbul?

As seen in the latest promo dropped by makers of Bigg Boss OTT 3, rapper Naezy is seen challenging Sana Sultan to fight in front of everyone with Sana Makbul, if she has the courage. He can be heard saying, "Tum sabke samne karo jhagda, mei bhi karta hu".

Watch Bigg Boss OTT season 3 latest promo here:





Well if you see the promo closely, Naezy is requesting Sana Sultan to not call him Bamai but instead makes a request to call him Bachhi, Ba, or Bantai. A perplexed Sana Sultan questions if Sana Makbul had problems with her nickname for Naezy.

Sana Sultan then acts authoritative and wants Naezy to keep her thoughts and views also in consideration. A confused Naezy then discusses his personal issue with Sai Ketan Rao and tells him that Sana Makbul does not like the fact that someone else calls him Bamai, as she only has the exclusive right to do the same.

An angry Sai Ketan Rao gives a genuine tip to Naezy and tells him that Sana Makbul is just being an attention seeker and is not genuinely concerned about how the rapper feels. Naezy gets more astonished and perplexed than usual.

Naezy and Sana Sultan growing close:





In one of the latest promos from the Bigg Boss OTT season 3 house, Sana is seen wearing a white sleeveless top, while Naezy flirts with her and tells her that he will plan a trip.

When Sana asks where he would take her, Naezy says, "South America mei ek sheher hai Santacruz". (South America has a city called Santacruz). To which Sana says, "Yeh Mumbai mei hai na"? (Isn't Santacruz in Mumbai)? "Mumbai mei toh buss ek station hai, waha pe (South America) mei pura sheher hai". (Santacruz, is just a station in Mumbai but in South America, it is a city)

