Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sai Ketan Rao and rumored girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar wear identical neck pieces; contestants tease him

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has gotten quite controversial with the entire Vishal Pandey versus Armaan Malik controversy. While the contestants lock horns inside the show, their supporters outside are also engaging in fan wars to prove their favorite right. Amidst the controversy and negativity, viewers are admiring Sai Ketan Rao's personality on the show.

Sai Ketan Rao had an emotional moment when his rumored girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar appeared in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar. We couldn't help but notice that the duo wore identical neckpieces. Even the contestants on the show noticed it and pulled Sai's leg.

Bigg Boss OTT 3's Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar's identical jewelry

Every year, the celebrity contestants of Bigg Boss bring things that make them feel closer to their loved ones, and seems like for Sai, it is his neckpiece in Bigg Boss OTT 3. The rumored couple wears identical neck pieces which had ring-shaped pendants in a silver chain. As Chandrika Dixit noticed the same, she pulled Sai's leg and teased him over his bond with Shivangi while he was left blushing. Other contestants also joined Dixit in teasing Rao.

Take a look at Shivangi Khedkar's appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 3 for Sai Ketan Rao:

Shivangi Khedkar exposes Chandrika Dixit on Bigg Boss OTT 3 Weekend Ka Vaar

Shivangi Khedkar appeared on the recent Bigg Boss OTT 3's Weekend Ka Vaar to extend support for good friend Sai Ketan Rao and exposed Chandrika Dixit's intention to malign Rao's image. Khedkar revealed how Dixit misinterpreted Sai's genuine offer of massage and made him look like a person with bad intentions.

Shivangi also motivated Sai and advised him to play well. She also suggested he dresses well which left the co-contestants and the viewers in awe.

In the previous episode, Munisha Khatwani was eliminated from the show.

