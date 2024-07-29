Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kritika Malik breaks down talking to Munawar Faruqui; says, 'Mai Payal or mujhe compare nahi kar sakti'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is nearing its finale, and the makers have planned exciting activities for the contestants of the show and also to make sure that the viewers are glued to the show.

After a fiery press conference, the show will witness Bigg Boss 17's winner, Munawar Faruqui, entering the house and indulging in a heartfelt conversation with the contestants. In his chat with Kritika Malik, he asked her questions about Payal Malik, and she got emotional.

Bigg Boss OTT 3's Kritika Malik states she can't compare herself with Payal

In Bigg Boss OTT 3 LIVE, Munawar Faruqui asked Kritika Malik about her mental state as she was seen breaking down in tears in the previous episode after the media grilled her. Talking about the same, Malik mentioned that she faced a lot when she got married to Armaan around seven years ago.

Faruqui counter-questioned her if she had faced more than what Payal faced; Kritika Malik said, "Payal ne zyada face kiya hai. Payal ko 11 saal ho chuke hai innke saath, mujhe 7 saal hue hai. Ha usne zyada face kiya hai par main Payal or mujhe compare nahi kar sakti."

(Payal faced more than what I faced. She has spent 11 years with Armaan, and I have completed 7 years in the relationship. She has faced more than me. I can't compare myself with Payal.)

Munawar Faruqui appreciated Kritika Malik's honesty and self-awareness.

Kritika Malik shared being affected by media session

Kritika Malik further added that questions from the media affected her, and she wishes to find out if everything is fine with her family. She said, "Woh baatein mujhe khaaye jaa rahi hai. Mujhe aisa lag raha hai ke bas mai bahar jaau or meri family se milu. Toh kal meri tabyat bhi kharab hogai thi yeh soch soch ke."

(Those things are eating me up. I feel like going out and meeting my family. I wasn't feeling well yesterday as I was bothered by all these thoughts.)

Kritika added, "Jo time maine face kiya hai, dedh saal. Maine, Payal ne Armaan jee ne, joh time face kiya hai na, mai nahi chahti ke woh time dobara aaye, tut jaaugi mai."

(The time that Armaan, Payal, and I faced at the beginning of our marriage for 1.5 years, I don't want to face that again. It will break me.)

More about Payal Malik's stance after getting evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3

After getting evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3, Payal Malik was bombarded with several questions about her relationship and being fine with staying with another woman in her husband's life under one roof. Payal also faced several trolls and hate comments. Tired of the drama, Payal mentioned that she would separate from Armaan Malik after he gets out of the show.

Payal stated that Armaan and Kritika could lead a happy life while she would move out with her kids. When this was revealed to Armaan and Kritika during the media session, the former didn't bother much and stated that he'd go out and find out things on his own.

Meanwhile, Kritika was quite upset and was affected by media grilling. She broke down in tears in the washroom area.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale is slated to stream on August 2, 2024. The contestants who are still a part of the show are Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Ranvir Shorey, Naezy, Lovekesh Kataria, and Sana Makbul.

It is speculated that one contestant among the top 7 will get evicted soon, and the final race will be between the top 6 celebrities.

