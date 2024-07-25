Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Ranvir Shorey's friend Kiku Sharda on him not getting enough work; 'We should not make a big deal out of it'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is nearing its finale. The show will soon air the grand finale and the viewers are eagerly waiting to witness the winner of the show. This season, people were excited to see notable actor Ranvir Shorey being a part of the show. The critically acclaimed actor has time and again mentioned being out of work and his will to earn money. Pinkvilla got in touch with Shorey's close friend Kiku Sharda and asked him about his friend's revelation on the show and more.

Kiku Sharda on Ranvir Shorey revealing being out of work in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Kiku has known Ranvir for many years and shares a common group of friends. We asked him about Shorey's revelation of not receiving good work in the industry and if he knew about the same.

Kiku Sharda shared, "He always speaks his heart out and we should not make a big deal out of it. He is honest and shares his opinion whenever required. We are in an industry wherein we have our share of ups and downs. We all have phases where sometimes we have good work and sometimes we don't. Frankly speaking, we haven't discussed it because whenever we meet we have lighter conversations but he has an impressive body of work and we shouldn't forget that."

Take a look at Ranvir Shorey having a ball of a time with his friends here:

Kiku Sharda on Ranvir Shorey's gameplay in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Talking about Ranvir Shorey's gameplay, Kiku said, "He is playing brilliantly. He is quite dignified and respected in the house. I saw a clip wherein he ran and won a particular race against someone quite younger. That's brilliant. I really wish he lifts the trophy, not because he is my friend, but because of the way he played the game."

He added, "This is not up his alley. I am pretty sure he hasn't watched any season before this. He never discusses it also. He watches foreign films and often discusses global cinema. It was surely a challenge for him and he faced it beautifully."

Kiku Sharda on Ranvir Shorey often being disrespected by co-contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3

We asked Kiku about other co-contestants often disrespecting Shorey, the F.I.R actor said, "I think it is a part and parcel of such a show. I'm sure he must have entered the show prepared for it. It is not only him, in the previous season Sajid Khan also faced something like that."

The Kapil Sharma Show actor further said, "When you go for shows like Bigg Boss, you should understand that seniority might take a back seat. having said that, I feel, overall he has garnered respect from his friends and even rivals on the show. The other day, Vishal was also appreciating him and he said that come what may, Ranvir is a respectable man and that's what is more important. He will step out as a dignified and respected person."

This week, in Bigg Boss OTT 3, Ravir Shorey shone brightly as he defeated Lovekesh Kataria and became the Head of the house. He nominated Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, and Shivani Kumari for elimination and saved Armaan Malik from the nominations.

