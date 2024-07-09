Bigg Boss OTT 3 PROMO: Lovekesh Kataria EXPOSED as Baharwala; will he get evicted from show?

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The show is still in the news for the infamous controversy between Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey. While the controversy is still talked about, the makers of Bigg Boss introduced a new twist with a major revelation on the show. As per the new promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Lovekesh Kataria has been exposed as the Spy (Baharwala) of the house.

Lovekesh Kataria to face consequences after being exposed as Baharwala in Bigg Boss OTT 3

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 makers dropped an interesting promo of the show wherein the housemates gathered in the living room while Bigg Boss announced that Lovekesh had disappointed him as a Baharwala and he will have to face consequences for the same. Bigg Boss further announced that Lovekesh had been fired as the Baharwala.

Meanwhile, he also asks the housemates if they want him out of the show. Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, and Chandrika Dixit are seen raising their hands stating that they'd want Kataria out of the show.



Decisions taken by Lovekesh Kataria as Baharwala of Bigg Boss OTT 3

In the second week, when Sai Ketan Rao gave up his powers as Baharwala and saved Sana Sultan, Lovekesh Kataria became the new Baharwala and made many game-changing decisions in his and his friends' favor. It was Baharwala Kataria who chose to save Munisha Khatwani and evict Poulomi Das from the show.

Later, when given an opportunity, Kataria gave more nomination rights to his friends Vishal Pandey and Shivani Kumari while he restricted contestants he didn't like, for example, Ranvir Shorey and Sai Ketan Rao got rights to nominate only one person each.

It will be exciting to see if Lovekesh Kataria will manage to handle this stormy twist by Bigg Boss.

