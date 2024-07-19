Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 18: Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey get into a verbal spat; Call each other 'Gutterchhap and Gandi Naali Ka Keeda'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting quite entertaining with each passing episode. The show has taken a new turn with the major announcement of Bigg Boss that fan armies can no longer support the contestants of the show. From now on, all the major decisions of the show will be taken right from the four walls of the house.

In tonight's (July 18, 2024) episode, Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey got into an ugly fight, and the duo spoke angrily with each other.

Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey pass degrading remarks at each other in Bigg Boss OTT 3

In the episode, as Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul performed the VETO task, they indulged in a dirty verbal spat. It all started with Sana Makbul telling Ranvir not to stare at her with his crocodile eyes. Shorey retorted, and things went worse.

Sana said, "Don't show me those eyes of yours. I am playing respectfully. Mujhe mat dikhao mendak jaisi aankhe" Ranvir Shorey retorted, saying "Abey naagin, tu jaa yaha se (You snake, get lost)." Sana replied, "Tu jaa yaha se. You don't tell me kaha jaana hai kaha nahi (You go, don't tell me what to do)."

Take a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 here:

Sana Makbul said, "Tameez se baat kar rahi hu, naagin phaagin mat bolo, then I also have dirty things to say. (I am talking with respect, don't call me snakes and all, I can say dirty things to you)."

Ranvir Shorey added, "Gutterchhap tum ho, dikhta hai woh (You come from a lower class)." Sana said, "Aap dekho pehle aap kaha se belong karte ho. (You see from where you belong)."

Sana Makbul told him to not call her Gutterchhap or she will call him Gandi naali ka keeda.

Sana said, "You are Gandi naali ka keeda, theek hai, chillgoze, sidha hi rehna, tameez mey. Badtameezi mai karne pe aaugi na, fir aap dekhna, umar ka lihaaz nahi karugi. (You belong to the lower class. Stay within your limits and behave. I am being respectful towards you because of your age)."

This week's nominated contestants are Armaan Malik, Adnaan Shaikh, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Vishal Pandey, and Lovekesh Kataria.

