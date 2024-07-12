Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 11: Lovekesh Kataria opens up on his love life; talks about girlfriend and her occupation

Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 11: In tonight's episode, several revelations were made by the contestants during a task where Sana Sultan Khan and Armaan Malik acted like reporters. Similarly, when Lovekesh Kataria was questioned about his love life, the famous YouTuber spoke about his dating life and shared information about his longtime girlfriend/

Bigg Boss OTT 3's Lovekesh Kataria talks about his love life:

In a task assigned by Bigg Boss, Sana Sultan Khan turned into a reporter who was supposed to question the contestants and present the news to Deepak Chaurasia, who would then read the trending news of the Bigg Boss house. While Sana was questioning everyone, she then came to Lovekesh Kataria and asked questions regarding his personal life.

When Sana asked Lovekesh Kataria, "Aap kitne relationship mei the abb tak? (How many relationships you have had till now?)" Lovekesh said, "Ek aur last. Pehla aur aakhri. (One and last. First and last)." Sana inquired whether everyone knew about his relationship, and Lovekesh revealed that everyone was aware of it.

Sana asked, "Kya Karti hai voh? (What does she do?)" Lovekesh replied, "Unka ek khudka thrift store hai, unka online business hai kapdo ka and a YouTuber too (She has a thrift store and an online business of her own. She is also a YouTuber)."

Advertisement

Sana then asked him to name a contestant from the Bigg Boss house who he thinks is yet to show his real personality. Lovekesh then took Sana Makbul's name.

About Lovekesh Kataria's personal life:

For the uninformed, Lovekesh Kataria is dating social media creator Ashna Chand. This is not the first time Lovekesh Kataria has spoken about his girlfriend on Bigg Boss OTT 3. In one of the initial episodes, Lovekesh, aka Luv, discussed his love life and mentioned how he met his Ashna seven years back, and they have been in a relationship since then. Speaking about Ashna, she is also a YouTuber and businesswoman by profession.

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3:

The contestants who are nominated to get evicted this week from Bigg Boss OTT 3 are Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari, Chandrika Dixit, and Armaan Malik. So far, Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, Munisha Khatwani, and Poulomi Das have been evicted from the show.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 10: Vishal Pandey accuses Chandrika Dixit of doing his character assassination; says 'Yeh sab faltu card...'