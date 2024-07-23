Bigg Boss OTT 3 PROMO: Kritika Malik and Shivani Kumari get into explosive physical brawl over hygiene; latter is seen holding knife

Bigg Boss OTT 3 house has witnessed much tension already. Be it during the nomination tasks or the eviction tasks, the contestants leave no chance untouched to get into verbal spats and engage in heated exchanges. While it is common for the audience to watch Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik fighting with each other, now it is Kritika Malik and Shivani Kumari who got involved in a massive argument.

As per one of the promos, the two are seen attacking each other physically.

It all starts with Kritika calling out Shivani over her hygiene issues. What started as a dispute turned into a physical altercation when the two pushed each other forcibly. Let us get into the details!

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kritika Malik explodes over Shivani Kumari's hygiene issues

The promo clip opens up with Kritika Malik telling Ranvir Shorey how Shivani Kumari scratched her legs and went into the kitchen to cook without cleaning herself up. But the young social media influence denies doing so and claims not to have done such a thing. The disagreement about hygiene leads to a heated confrontation between Shivani and Kritika.

The latter calls Shivani a 'liar', and the verbal argument swiftly escalates, with both women trading angry comments. Kritika says, "Tu sab se badi jhoothi hai yaha pe. Tumne haath kaise laga diya khane ko? (You are the biggest liar here. How did you touch the food?)." While they were fighting, Naezy, Lovekesh Kataria, and Ranvir Shorey watched them argue.

After a while, Shivani asked Kritika to maintain her distance from her and removed the latter's hands from herself. To this, Kritika also pushes her, leading to a nasty and major physical brawl. In the clip, Shivani is seen holding a knife in her hand during the fight, and Lovekesh is trying to get a hold of it.

The caption of the promo reads, "Shivani ki hygiene par firse uthe sawaal? Kyu hua itna bada argument between Kritika and Shivani? (Questions raised again on Shivani's hygiene? Why did such a big argument happen between Kritika and Shivani)."

Have a look at the promo here:

Shivani Kumari got hair lice

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 3, hygiene concerns took center stage when Shivani Kumari asked for hair lice shampoo from the master of the house. Bigg Boss sent her bottles of anti-lice shampoo, and the entire incident sparked a series of events. While many contestants reacted normally and mentioned it as a common issue, Munisha Khatwani expressed her genuine concern.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT 3 recently witnessed Sana Sultan and Adnaan Shaikh's eviction. It was after a task that they were eliminated from the house. During the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode (July 21), Deepak Chaurasia was evicted. Apart from them, Payal Malik, Chandrika Dixit, Poulomi Das, Munisha Khatwani, and Neeraj Khatwani have walked out of the show.

The contestants to be seen now are Vishal Pandey, Sana Makbul, Lovekesh Kataria, Shivani Kumari, Kritika Malik, Armaan Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Ranvir Shorey, and Naezy.

