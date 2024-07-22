Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik annoyed with hygiene inside house; former says, 'Meko kalesh nai chahiye'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is heading towards its last leg and the makers are on an eviction mode. Since the Anil Kapoor-hosted show premiered it has been a hot topic of discussion among fans. The contestants have become raw about how they feel and it looks like Ranvir Shorey and Kritika Malik are having huge hygiene issues. The duo were seen ranting about the same to each other and Armaan Malik. The actor even said that he keeps his mouth shut as he does not want kalesh (fight).

Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik are upset over hygiene concerns:

The makers posted a clip where Ranvir Shorey is asking Kritika Malik if he has to fold the blanket. She says that he needs to look after pillow management and tidy Deepak Chaurasia's bed who got evicted. Ranvir replies by saying he will do it but Kritika points out glasses and cups which are lying. She says, "Aap dekho na dusro ke cups waha pe kitne pade hai. Aap bolo na kitne cups pade hai, glass rakha hai Shivani ke side pe cup rakha hai (Look at how many cups are there. Just tell me how many cups are there. There's a glass placed on Shivani's side and a cup next to it.)"

Take a look at the promo here

Konkona Sen Sharma's ex-husband Ranvir adds by saying, "Aadha time mei bolta nai hu kuch kyuki meko kalesh nai chahiye. Mei chup chap uthake waha rakh deta hu (Half of the time I do not speak as I do not want a fight. I pick up the cups and keep it.)" Armaan Malik in the end says, "Mei bahut baar bol chuka hu, ensaan ko apni cheeze nai dikhti toh kya kare batao. Phir mei kisi ko bolunga toh lagega ki video ke liye kar raha hai (I've said this many times; if a person can't see their own things, what can be done about it? If I point it out to someone, they'll think I'm doing it for the video.)"

Advertisement

Kritika ends her point by telling to Armaan that she tells him about the same as he is head of the house. The makers had posted the clip with a caption that read, "Kyun huye Kritika aur Ranvir ghar ke hygiene se irritate? Kya Armaan ko lena padega strict action gharwalo ke khilaaf?"

Latest update in Bigg Boss OTT 3 house:

Meanwhile, Deepak Chaurasia got evicted from the house, followed by Adnaan Shaikh and Sana Sultan, after they lost a task.