Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Deepak Chaurasia calls Sana Makbul 'shaitaan'; comments on Adnaan Shaikh's wild card entry

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is getting more competitive with each passing day as sudden evictions and nominations have left contestants in shock. In the latest Weekend ka vaar episode, Deepak Chaurasia had to bid adieu to the show as his journey came to an end.

After his eviction, the reputed journalist shared his opinions about Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants Sana Makbul and others. He also expressed his thoughts on wild card entrant Adnaan Shaikh.

Why did Deepak Chaurasia call Sana Makbul 'shaitaan'?

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Deepak Chaurasia to describe the contestants using one word. When asked about Shivani Kumari, he said, "Chachi 420. Voh sab 420 ke kaam kar leti hai badi assani se."

Speaking about Sana Makbul, Mr Chaurasia called her "Shaitaan," whereas when asked about Ranvir Shorey, he called him "Too sweet." The former Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant called Armaan Malik, "Badmaash number ek."

Watch Deepak Chaurasia's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Deepak Chaurasia talks about Adnaan Shaikh:

When asked to describe Adnaan Shaikh, Deepak Chaurasia said, "Tu chal main aaya." In a recent episode, Bigg Boss OTT 3 host Anil Kapoor mentioned that Adnaan doesn't deserve to be a wild card contestant in the show, and it's a mistake.

We then asked his opinion about Adnaan's entry as a wild card, and he shared, "If Anil Kapoor sir thinks that its a mistake, then I have no comments on his opinion. Although the makers must have thought something before bringing him to the show. If he is performing or not, that the makers and audience will decide, so only time will decide."

Advertisement

For the uninformed, along with Deepak Chaurasia, the other contestants nominated for eviction this week were Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, Sana Sultan, Adnaan Shaikh, Sana Makbul, and Armaan Malik. However, Deepak's journey came to an end this week.

About Bigg Boss OTT Season 3:

With Adnaan Shaikh's wild card entry, the contestants who are still staying in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house are - Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan Khan, Ranvir Shorey, Naezy, Shivani Kumar, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik. So far, Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, Poulami Das, Munisha Khatwani, Chandrika Dixit, and Deepak Chaurasia have been evicted from Anil Kapoor's show.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get exclusive updates about Bigg Boss OTT 3!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Rajiv Adatia BASHES Ranvir Shorey for character-shaming Sana Makbul; 'Sharam aani chaiye tum ko'