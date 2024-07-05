Bigg Boss OTT 3 PROMO: Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul clash over Kitchen duties; former says, 'Chup meko mat sikhao'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting interesting with each passing day. Lately, the tension in the Bigg Boss home rose as Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul argued over kitchen duties. The fight between the duo began when Ranvir who was in charge of breakfast preps gave directions to the kitchen team to clean up vegetable peels and garbage left on the kitchen platform.



Sana Makbul gets irritated with Ranvir Shorey:

A video posted by the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 shows Ranvir telling Sana, "We can't clean the kitchen thrice a day, twice a day decide hua tha". An irritated Sana replies by saying, "We have to clean", and that her job is chopping and not the task of cleaning.



Watch Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul fighting over kitchen duties:

Ranvir Shorey further in the video is seen explaining to Sana Makbul that, "Peels phekna (to throw) is a part of the chopping job." Sana further retaliates by saying that he does not have to poke her every time as she knows about her duties, while Ranvir says that she has not done any "ehsaan" (favor) on him.

At the end of the clip, Ranvir Shorey loses his mind and tells Sana Makbul "Chup" (Keep quiet) as he gets annoyed by her raised voice. Sana in the end retorts by saying, "Mei aawaz normal rakhkar hi baat kar rahi hu kyuki aapki buddhi mei samaj nai aari" (I am lowering my voice and talking to you. The information is not going inside your head).

Ranvir Shorey's fight with Shivani Kumari:

Earlier, on the Anil Kapoor hosted show the Ugl Aur Pagli actor had a huge fight with Shivani Kumari, over the incident that involved hiding Sana Makbul's toy. There was an alleged accusation on the actor by Sana, that he had seen her toy Sheru being hidden and did not do anything about the same.

Sana Makbul further claimed, as per an ETimes report that Ranvir was lying when Sheru was hidden, while the Fatso actor denied the accusation. Ranvir lost his temper and the disagreement grew to the point where he called her shameless, and she responded in a similar way.





