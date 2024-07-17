Bigg Boss OTT 3 PROMO: Naezy and Armaan Malik get into heated argument over 'groupism' debate; Latter loses calm and says 'Hawa mat le'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is gradually picking up its pace. From numerous nomination tasks to the entry of the first wild card contestant, the show has already witnessed several headline-making moments. While arguments and verbal altercations among housemates are quite common, it won't be wrong to say that these incidents always keep the audience on the edge of their seats. Now, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 makers have released a new promo which has Naezy and Armaan Malik engaged in a verbal spat.

Although the two have never really been friends, they appear to be sharing a cordial bond. However, there have been instances where they have complained about each other's game in the house with their co-contestants and during nomination tasks.

Naezy and Armaan Malik lash out at each other in Bigg Boss OTT 3 house

According to one of the promos of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Naezy accuses Armaan Malik of playing in a group. The rapper also feels that the YouTuber is capable of doing partiality. Listening to this, a furious Armaan hits back at him and says, "Very good. Bhai jinki 8-8 ghante coaching chalti hai, wo mujhe samjha rahe hain ki groupism kya hota hai (The ones who keep lecturing others for about 8 hours are telling me about groupism)."

Naezy claims that he doesn't run any such coaching classes and tells Armaan, "Tum coach kar rahe ho meko (You are lecturing me)." Armaan loses his cool and says that he doesn't even sit with the rapper for five minutes.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, we hear Naezy angrily stating, "Tu meko bata rahe khidmad kara kar. Main bahut khidmad kiya hun. Tum ek do baar haath laga diye wheelchair ko tumko samjh mein aa raha hai (You are telling me that I need to serve. I have served a lot. You touched the wheelchair once or twice, and then, you understand it)."

The promo is posted with the caption, "Naezy aur Armaan mein ho raha hai argument. Kya ghar mein chal raha hai groupism? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBossOTT3 24 hrs Live Channel on JioCinema Premium (Naezy and Armaan are having an argument. Is there any groupism going on in the house? To find out, watch #Bagbosott3 24hrs Live on JioCinema Premium)."

Have a look at the promo here:

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3

Talking about the current situation of the show, Adnaan Shaikh entered as the first wild card contestant. His arrival left the housemates overwhelmed, and they welcomed him warmly. However, while talking to the housemates, Adnaan gave insights into some outside information and news, breaking the rules of Bigg Boss. Hence, the social media sensation was nominated for this week.

Advertisement

On the other hand, another interesting aspect of the show is that the master of the house has made Vishal Pandey, Ranvir Shorey, and Adnaan Shaikh the new 'baharwalas.' They will be given special powers to make major decisions by having it discussed among them. Earlier, Lovekesh Kataria was the outsider. However, even after being exposed and punished by Bigg Boss, he again had access to outside information.

Furthermore, the controversial house often witnesses contestants arguing over house duties. Be it kitchen or cleaning duty, the housemates have expressed their issues numerous times. Sana Makbul, who is currently in charge of running the house, has been accused of showing partiality to her friends while distributing duties. Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, and Sai Ketan Rao claim that she favours her close ones.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 features Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Naezy, Sana Sultan, Lovekesh Kataria, Armaan Malik, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari, Sai Ketan RaoKritika Malik, Adnaan Shaikh and Deepak Chaurasia.

Advertisement

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 16: Ranvir Shorey recalls his divorce with Konkona Sen Sharma; 'Kabhi feminist movement ko abuse kiya jaata hai... '