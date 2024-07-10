Bigg Boss OTT 3: Shivangi Khedkar pens heartwarming birthday note for rumored boyfriend Sai Ketan Rao; 'You are finally addressing...'

Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar played onscreen lovers in the Star Plus show Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali, and since then they have stuck together as friends. There have been reports that the couple are more than just friends because of their offscreen camaraderie and chemistry. As Rao is a part of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Shivangi has been supporting him, and now she shared a heartwarming note as he celebrates his birthday away from friends and family.

Shivangi Khedkar's heartfelt birthday wish for Bigg Boss OTT 3's Sai Ketan Rao

Shivangi Khedkar shared a birthday wish for Sai Ketan Rao exactly at midnight and also shared a glimpse of his celebration from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. Sharing her thoughts on Rao's birthday, Shivangi wrote, "Happy birthday @saiketanrao (heart emoji). I'm so proud of you. Living in this circumstance is not easy, you are finally addressing those thoughts which you feared talking about. Make the most of this time."

Take a look at Shivangi Khedkar's wish for Sai Ketan Rao here:

Shivangi Khedkar further added, "Tell that 11-12-year-old Sai 'Don't fear! One day you are going to make it and no matter how tough life is you will be a beautiful human being inside out."

Shivangi Khedkar's appearance at Bigg Boss OTT 3 stage

Shivangi Khedkar made a special appearance at the Bigg Boss OTT Weekend Ka Vaar episode wherein she extended her support to Sai Ketan Rao and exposed Chandrika Dixit's misinterpretation of Sai's offer to give a massage to her.

Shivangi also told Sai that he is doing pretty well in the show and should continue to do the same. On a lighter note, she asked him to dress well.

