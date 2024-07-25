Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Payal Malik takes legal action against trolls for sending her threats; gives stern warning in VIDEO message

Bigg Boss OTT 3 witnessed three of the controversial contestants delivering dollops of entertainment and drama. Armaan Malik entered the show along with his two wives Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. Payal got evicted in the first week and since then has been subjected to massive trolls. She often addressed the fact that she was fed up with the trolls and now Payal has decided to take a firm stand against the trolls and take legal action against them.

Payal Malik registered a complaint against trolls

Payal Malik took to social media and shared a video wherein she revealed that she has filed a legal case against the trolls who were sending threats to her and her family. Malik mentioned that she was fine until people were doing harmless trolling. However, now things have gone out of hand as people have been sending threats to her and her family and she had to take a stand for the same.

Payal Malik said, "Guys, there has been some trolling going on until now. I have no problem with that. When a person grows, they often face trolling first. However, now I am receiving a lot of threats. To those who are doing this, defaming me or my family, I am here to file a defamation case against you."

Take a look at Payal Malik's video announcing legal action against trolls

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant added, "Whatever happens next, you will have to face the consequences yourselves because you are responsible for this. I have provided the name here. You will receive the notice very soon."

For the uninitiated, recently, an intimate video which is being called fake, featuring Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house has gone viral. This viral video attracted more trolling for the couple and Payal Malik.

