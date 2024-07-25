Bigg Boss OTT 3: After Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik's intimate video leak row, Payal Malik to appear on Weekend Ka Vaar

Armaan Malik, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik are contestants of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 who made headlines because of their complicated relationship. While Armaan's first wife, Payal, was eliminated within a few weeks of the show's premiere, Armaan and Kritika are still a part of the show. Now, Payal is set to appear in the upcoming episode.

Payal Malik to appear on Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Recently, Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik's intimate video from Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 went viral on social media. Several criticised the makers and the two for getting intimate in the presence of cameras. Now, Payal Malik is set to appear in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Not only Payal, but Kritika and Armaan's daughter Tuba and Payal and Armaan's children will also join her in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

In her recently released vlog, Payal Malik is heard saying that she will appear on the show with the kids as they miss Armaan and Kritika.

Take a look at the post here-

About Armaan Malik's marriages:

Armaan Malik, whose real name is Sandeep Singh, is a popular social media personality. Together with Payal and Kritika, he owns a YouTube channel that has 7.7 million subscribers. In 2011, Armaan married Payal Malik, and they have a child named Chirayu (Chikoo) Malik. In 2018, Armaan married Kritika Malik, who is Payal's best friend. Armaan made headlines by announcing that both his wives were pregnant in 2022. He is now a father to four children: Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid.

About Armaan Malik's stint in Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Armaan Malik's stint in Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been getting immense attention from the viewers. His rivalry with Vishal Pandey has become the highlight of the season. For the uninformed, Armaan slapped Vishal after latter complimented Kritika Malik. After getting violent, Armaan was nominated for the entire season as punishment.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3:

For this week, Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey and Shivani Kumari are nominated to get evicted from the season. So far, Adnaan Shaikh, Sana Sultan Khan, Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, Poulami Das, Munisha Khatwani, Chandrika Dixit, and Deepak Chaurasia have been evicted from Anil Kapoor's show, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. Premiered on June 21, Bigg Boss OTT 3, led by Anil Kapoor, premieres every day at 9 PM.