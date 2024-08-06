Bigg Boss OTT 3's Ranvir Shorey reveals why Sana Makbul is not 'deserving' winner to him; discusses Naezy's statement about his behavior to women

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has come to an end after a surprising grand finale. Although the show has wrapped up, the post BB scenes are the talk of the town. After dropping his first Instagram post after coming out of the controversial house, Ranvir Shorey has dropped a vlog sharing his Bigg Boss OTT 3 experience. The actor addressed how his words are being twisted in the media and presented in an exaggerated manner.

Ranvir Shorey on Sana Makbul not being a 'deserving' winner

It is true that Ranvir has been vocal about his views on Sana Makbul time and again. Post her win, the Bollywood personality called her ‘undeserving’ and claimed that the makers had a soft spot for her. The statement led him to hit the headlines, and talking about the same in his vlog, Shorey said that his words had been twisted.

“Maine sirf yeh kaha tha ki mere opinion mein, uss se kahin jyada deserving winner ho sakte the aur unmein main apne alawa Armaan ki ginti karta hun, Lovekesh ki bhi ginti karta hun, Shivani, Vishal, aur Chandrika ki bhi karta hun (I just said that in my opinion, there could have been many more deserving winners than her (Sana Makbul) and among them apart from myself, I count Armaan, I also count Lovekesh, Shivani, Vishal and Chandrika)."

Further, explaining his opinions on why Sana did not deserve to win, the A Death In The Gunj fame remarked that Bigg Boss wasn't a house only to engage in catfights and abusive brawls with fellow contenders, but the show was all about how an individual behaves in the society and manages in limited resources. Ranvir Shorey added that Sana did not stand on such parameters and remarked that the actress had no empathy for the housemates.

Ranvir asserted, "Sana ko maine nahi dekha ki ghar ka koi kaam karte huye ya kisi gharwale ke liye koi empathy rahte huye. Iss basis pe maine kaha tha ki unn se jyada log deserving hain (I have never seen Sana doing any household work or having any empathy for the housemates. On this basis, I said that many are deserving more than her)." By no means, main Bigg Boss par ungli utha raha hun (I am accusing Bigg Boss). "

Ranvir Shorey on Naezy's statement about his insulting behaviour towards women

In the latter part of his vlog, the Khosla Ka Ghosla actor spoke about the media coverage, which claimed Naezy blasted him for misbehaving with the female contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 3. Shorey said that hyperbole headlines had been made and underlined the fact that he and the rapper got along, sharing a good equation. The 51-year-old asserted that Naezy has an understanding of how anyone would deal with bad behaviour to a limit but would eventually react.

Ranvir clarified, "Mujhe pura yakeen hai ki Naezy kabhi mujhe blast nahi karega, wo mere ko kuch bolega toh samjha ke bolega (I am sure that Naezy would not blast me rather will say it to me as if he is making me understand)."

Well, besides discussing these matters, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 second runner-up thanked his admirers and supporters for letting him be in the top 3 contestants of the show. Shorey expressed gratitude to his fans for being on his side even when he did not have any management team to look after his social media presence. Furthermore, the Bollywood personality congratulated Sana Makbul for winning the show and wished her all the best for her future endeavours.

