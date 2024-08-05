Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Burredy REVEALS marriage plans: 'Itna bol sakta hu...'

Bigg Boss OTT 3's winner Sana Makbul has been basking in the glory of her victory. The actress was spotted recently wherein she interacted with media and spoke about enjoying her win and her thoughts on controversial statements by other contestants. In an interview, Sana's entrepreneur boyfriend Srikanth Burredy was asked about wedding plans with the actress and he made a major revelation.

In an interview with Tellymasala, Burredy confirmed that he'd soon get married to Sana Makbul. He said, "Shadi toh karna hai, but still there's time. Karna toh hai, yeh saal karna hai, itna toh mai bol sakta hu aapko. (Marriage is surely on the cards. Probably this year we might get married)."

Take a look at the video of Sana Makbul celebrating her Bigg Boss OTT 3 victory:

When asked about how Srikanth Burredy and Sana Makbul met, the former revealed that they met through common friends.

When Sana Makbul was asked about her marriage plans, she said, "Bahot jald shaadi karugi. Jab karugi aap sab ko bataugi (I will get married soon and whenever that will be, I will inform you all)."

When asked about meeting Munawar Faruqui post lifting the trophy, Sana Makbul shared that the Bigg Boss 17 winner visited her house after the victory. She added that she feels thankful to him for his support and his fandom Munawar Ki Janta for all the support that they showered on her throughout her journey.

Sana Makbul had a roller-coaster ride in Bigg Boss OTT 3. In the initial days, she got into a major rift with Sai Ketan Rao and throughout the show, they couldn't sort out their differences. While Sana had rifts with Armaan Malik, Ranvir Shorey and Deepak Chaurasia, she made a beautiful bond with Naezy, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria and Shivani Kumari.

