Cannes Film Festival EXCLUSIVE: When Helly Shah spoke about not being invited to Indian Pavilion

Cannes Film Festival 2025 is currently happening, and several celebrities from the Indian film fraternity have graced this prestigious film festival to celebrate films and more. This year, the Cannes Film Festival 2025 kicked off on May 13 and is currently going on. The 78th edition of this prestigious event will run for 12 days. Amidst this, here's revisiting a time when Television's beloved actress Helly Shah graced this event in 2022. While speaking to us, she had talked about not being invited to the Indian Pavilion.

Earlier, Hina Khan, who walked the Cannes red carpet for the second year, admitted being hurt for not being invited to the Indian Pavilion. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Helly Shah was asked if she was invited to the Indian Pavilion and about her take on it.

Helly had shared, "Yes, Hina Khan spoke about it. I was also not invited, but had I been invited, I would have been very, very happy and proud to represent my country."

Further, the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actress had shared, "Strangely, I was not disappointed. This was my first-ever appearance at the Cannes Film Festival and a different experience altogether. I honestly didn't take it that way 'Oh, I was not invited and I am really upset and disappointed' but yes, if I'd gone to the Indian Pavilion on the first day, it would have been a very great feeling."

While speaking to us, Helly also shared her experience meeting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at the Cannes Film Festival. She even shared that she spoke to Junior Bachchan for "10-15 minutes about sports" and called it an "enriching experience."

Workwise, Helly Shah has had an illustrious career in the Television world. She starred in Alaxmi – Humari Super Bahu, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Devanshi, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, and more. At present, Helly is seen in Zyada Mat Udd essaying the lead role of Kajal Thakkar.

