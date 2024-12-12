Celebrating Legacy of Sidharth Shukla: From TV heartthrob to Bigg Boss winner; a look at his incredible journey

Sidharth Shukla is a name that resonates with countless fans—a star whose impact is simply irreplaceable. As we commemorate his birth anniversary today, let’s delve into the remarkable journey of a man who transformed from a budding model into a beloved actor and the celebrated winner of Bigg Boss.

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Sidharth began his acting career in 2008 and went on to showcase his versatility over the years. However, before stepping into acting, he kicked off his career with modeling and participated in the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest in 2004. He ended up being the runner-up and later was one of the contestants in the World's Best Model contest held in Turkey.

Interestingly, Shukla won the competition, becoming the first Indian and first Asian to achieve such a victory. Following his triumph in modeling, Sidharth transitioned to ad films, which laid the foundation for his acting career. He made his television debut in Babul Ka Aangan Chootein Na, and he gradually went on to bag numerous roles in different shows. Some of Sidharth's popular TV serials are Dil Se Dil Tak, Jaane Pehchaane Se Ye Ajnabbi, and others.

Talking about his breakthrough and the turning point of his career, Sidharth became a household name owing to his stint on Balika Vadhu as Shivraj Shekhar. The role not only heightened his popularity but also strengthened his position in the industry. His hard work and talent led him to appear alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the Bollywood film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

While his onscreen performances were always praised, Sidharth received immense love for his appearances in reality shows. From Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2013 to Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2016, the heartthrob was a delight to watch in such formats of entertainment.

Furthermore, he tried his hand at hosting and was seen as a host on India's Got Talent for two years, in 2015 and 2016. Another turning point in his career arrived after he signed up for Bigg Boss 13. His journey on the show is unforgettable, and thanks to his logic and powerful one-liners, he earned a massive fan following. After triumphing in Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth continued to showcase his talent in the web series Broken But Beautiful 3, adding yet another achievement to his illustrious career.

