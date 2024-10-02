5 most famous Bigg Boss contestants of all time: Sidharth Shukla, Shweta Tiwari, Asim Riaz, and more

One of the best Hindi TV reality shows, Bigg Boss, has captivated audience interests with its unique concept and drama. Each year we see lots of contestants with different strategies. From emotional players to strong leaders, each Bigg Boss season had something different to offer. Throughout these years of the show, there have been some gems; some emerged as winners, and many did not, but what remained common was their unique personalities that made them fans' favorites.

These most-loved Bigg Boss contestants became the highlight of their season and left a deep impact even after the years. Want to know more about them? Keep reading

5 most famous Bigg Boss contestants of all time

Here, we’ve got you a list of some amazing and most-loved Bigg Boss contestants who hooked us from start to finish.

1. Sidharth Shukla

The winner of Bigg Boss 13—one of the most watched seasons—Sidharth Shukla was loved for his fiery temper, quick wit, and strong presence of mind. From a love-hate relationship with Rashmi Desai, a heated argument with Asim Riaz, and forming an epic bond with Shehnaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla became the most talked-about and loved contestant in Bigg Boss history.

Sidharth Shukla emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 felt personal. His winning was not dependent on his confidence and attitude but on his ability to connect with the audience on a personal level. The craze and fan-following Sidharth Shukla gained during his Bigg Boss times is truly admirable and unachievable.

Advertisement

2. Hina Khan

The well-known Hindi TV actress Hina Khan, who became a household name after her performance as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, entered Bigg Boss 11 to break her image of Bahu. During the whole season, Hina Khan was never afraid to express her thoughts openly, for which she received both love and criticism from the viewers.

With her confidence and strong leadership personality, Hina Khan emerged as the first runner-up of the Bigg Boss 11. Though she was not able to win the season, she managed to become the true star and main highlight of the season. After Bigg Boss 11, Hina Khan continued to shine and achieve great milestones in her career. Hina Khan’s inspiring journey extends her career accomplishments, where she stood strong while fighting stage 3 breast cancer.

3. Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz, the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 13, gained massive admirers during the season. Throughout this most-loved Bigg Boss season, Asim Riaz was one of the stand-out contestants who kept the audience hooked with his strong caliber and love-hate relationship with Sidharth Shukla.

Advertisement

The bromance between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz was the most exciting part of the show, becoming the main attraction, which is still admired even after the years. In this season, Asim underwent self-discovery and growth, and despite facing numerous challenges and clashes, he was still able to make his place among audiences.

4. Shehnaaz Gill

The other most-loved contestant of Bigg Boss 13 is Shehnaaz Gill, who captured the audience's interest with her bubbly and free-spirited personality. The Punjab ki Katrina Kaif was surely the life of Bigg Boss 13, who went through a major and inspiring transformation after the completion of this iconic reality TV show. The singer and actress Shehnaaz Gill was loved for her cute banter and unfiltered emotions.

Apart from her entertaining personality, Shehnaaz Gill was also loved for her strong and deep bond with late actor Siddharth Shukla. From laughter to tears, Shehnaaz's journey in Bigg Boss was full of roller-coaster vibes that resonated with the audience.

Advertisement

5. Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari— the winner of Bigg Boss 4—was a household name known for her impeccable acting skills. However, her calm personality, attractive grace, and ability to handle tough situations made her even more loveable among the fans.

With her resilience and determination, she not only gained the respect of the audience but also of the contestants. Even after years, Shweta Tiwari is known as one of the most successful and strong actresses who not only made her place in TV serials but also featured in some of the best Bollywood movies and web series.

Conclusion

These are some of the best and most talked-about Bigg Boss contestants. They not only shocked us with their exciting gameplay but also with their unique personalities that somehow resonated with the audience on a personal level. In this long-running reality TV show, Bigg Boss, many contestants participated and left, but only a few managed to make their place in the audience's hearts and are still admired even after the years. Their inspiring journey is proof that Bigg Boss is not only a controversial show but also a great platform to shine.

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz posts a cryptic tweet after Karan Veer Mehra lifts the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner's trophy; 'looser finally did...'