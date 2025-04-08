Celebrity MasterChef: Did Gaurav Khanna copy a Swiss Chef's dessert? Vikas Khanna REACTS to the controversy

Celebrity MasterChef is in its finale, and the show has its top 5 finalists. Among the top 5, Gaurav Khanna is one of the finalists, and he recently impressed the judges with his culinary skills. He presented a stunning dessert, which left the three judges, Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Farah Khan, speechless. They praised Gaurav's dessert presentation and its taste. Afterward, Gaurav was slammed for copying the Swiss Chef's dessert on the show. After these accusations, Vikas Khanna has come to support Gaurav.

After these accusations were made about Gaurav Khanna, Vikas Khanna shared a picture of Gaurav's stunning dessert on his Instagram story and reacted to the controversy. Vikas then responded to the criticism that Gaurav received, "For all those who are commenting on the brilliant dish made by gauravkhannaofficial. Please Let Me Know Which Chef. Created It First in the World. Meringue Dripping Cones Have Been Done for Decades. It Was the Overall Flavor Profile & Presentation That Shook Us."

For the uninformed, the controversy arose when the video of the visually stunning dish made by Gaurav went super viral on social media. Some netizens then claimed that the dish wasn't original but copied from a Swiss Chef, Dives Josh.

Further, the Swiss Chef himself took a picture of his dish to his Instagram handle and shared it. He tagged it 'original' while taking a subtle dig at Gaurav's dish and re-sharing the promo. Along with the video, he shared some laughing emojis and penned, "Well done, so creative…"

Speaking about Celebrity MasterChef, the top 5 finalists of the show are Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Rajiv Adatia, and Faisal Shaikh. Judged by Farah Khan, Ranveer Brar, and Vikas Khanna, Celebrity MasterChef premiered on January 27, 2025. The show airs Monday to Friday at 8 PM. Celebrity MasterChef is set to conclude this weekend.

