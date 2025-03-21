Celebrity MasterChef: Trial to serve Tejasswi Prakash’s dish at Michelin Star Vikas Khanna’s NYC restaurant begins

Tejasswi Prakash, best known for her work in television, is now winning over viewers in the culinary world as a contestant on Celebrity MasterChef. Her creative cooking skills have consistently impressed judges Farah Khan, Vikas Khanna, and Ranveer Brar. But now, she has achieved something no contestant has before—her dish is set to be served at Vikas Khanna's restaurant in New York City.

One of Tejasswi Prakash’s standout creations, Dosa Bomboloni, has received immense praise from the judges. The dish was so extraordinary that Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna decided to feature it on the menu of his famous New York restaurant, Bungalow.

In an exciting update, Vikas recently shared on Instagram that trials for Tejasswi’s dish have officially begun. Posting a story from his restaurant, he wrote, “Trials for Teju’s dish—the first time in MasterChef India’s history, I’m serving a dish from a contestant,” tagging Tejasswi and praising the dish’s “brilliant flavors.”

This marks a historic achievement for the actress-turned-chef, as she will also receive a share of the revenue from the dish’s sales—an unprecedented milestone in Celebrity MasterChef India.

Tejasswi’s journey in the competition has been filled with determination and passion. In a recent episode, when Chef Ranveer Brar remarked that she didn’t seem "hungry to win," she took it to heart and delivered a dish that left the judges spellbound. Her hard work paid off, earning her Chef Ranveer’s knife as recognition.

As trials for her dish continue at Bungalow, all eyes are on Tejasswi to see how far she will go in both the competition and her culinary dreams. Her fans are beyond excited for her. Recently, the Naagin actress also had the chance to meet MasterChef Australia’s renowned judge Gary Mehigan. They came together in Mumbai for a special culinary exchange.