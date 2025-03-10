Celebrity MasterChef judge Ranveer Brar discloses WHOPPING cost of his personal knife which will surely make your jaw drop

Celebrity MasterChef has been a popular cooking reality show that has kept audiences hooked while being highly entertaining. Judged by celebrated chefs like Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna, this season also features filmmaker Farah Khan as a judge. Recently, Ranveer flaunted his personal knife on Celebrity MasterChef. He even disclosed that he gifts his personal knife to every excellent cook this season. But do you know the value of Ranveer's knife?

Ranveer Brar, who is currently judging Celebrity MasterChef , recently shared the price of his expensive knife during the show. While showcasing his high-quality equipment, Ranveer revealed that the knife costs an astounding Rs 1.45 lakh. He clearly demonstrated the knife's quality and finesse by emphasizing its significant price.

Chef Ranveer Brar is a prominent and recognized name in the world of culinary arts. Known for his vast knowledge of every dish's history, the chef has made an irreplaceable mark in the entertainment industry as well. Over the years, Ranveer has judged several cooking reality shows.

Speaking of Celebrity MasterChef, the show premiered on January 27, 2025, and has garnered significant attention from celebrities. Several prominent faces, such as Tejasswi Prakash , Gaurav Khanna, Usha Nadkarni, Nikki Tamboli, Dipika Kakar, Faisu Shaikh, Rajiv Adatia, Kabita Singh, Abhijeet Sawant, and many more, participated in this cooking reality show to learn more about culinary arts, explore their talent, and showcase their skills.

At present, only six contestants—Tejasswi, Gaurav, Faisu, Rajiv, Nikki, Archana Gautam , and Usha—remain in Celebrity MasterChef. One among them will be declared the winner of the cooking reality show.

On the other hand, over the last few weeks, wildcard entrant Ayesha Jhulka and contestants Abhijeet Sawant and Chandan Prabhakar have been eliminated from the show.

Celebrity MasterChef airs Monday to Friday at 8 PM on Sony TV.