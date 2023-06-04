Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen’s divorce final hearing to Vatsal Sheth finalised for Naagin 6; Top TV news of the week

A few tragedies, some good news, and interesting updates on the shows made up the week for the Television industry. A fire breaking out on the sets of Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet to Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's final divorce hearing; readers have a lot to catch up on last week's top TV news. Let's rewind and quickly go through the most important happenings of last week.

Top TV news of the week

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's show 'Barsaatein' launch date

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon are all set to collaborate for the first time for Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show Barsaatein. Barsaatein was expected to go on floors by the end of this month, however, it got delayed. it was reported, Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's new show will launch on June 19 and will premiere on Sony TV. Last week, the official social media handle also dropped the first promo of the show.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's new lead post leap

The popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is set to take a generation leap. Post the leap, Ayesha, Neil, and Harshad will reportedly not be a part of the show. According to an India Forums report, Banni Chow Home Delivery lead actress Ulka Gupta will be seen essaying the lead role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. A source close to the production house told the portal, "Ulka has been approached for the lead role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and she has also done the mock shoot for the same.''

Fire broke out on the set of TV show Meet

On Tuesday, May 30, a fire broke out on the set of the television show, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, which is located in Mira Road, Thane. Actors Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey play the leading roles in this daily soap. Pinkvilla exclusively learned that there was a short circuit in the air conditioner of one of the rooms, which led to the fire on the set. While that room is charred, the cameras and other production equipment were transferred outside of the set. No casualties were reported, and currently, an inspection is being done to find out the short circuit's root cause, thus avoiding future mishaps.

Mahabharata's Shakuni mama Gufi Paintal's health update

Gufi Paintal's health has deteriorated and he has been admitted to the hospital in a serious condition. It is being said that the actor has been ill for a long time, but on May 31, he was admitted to the hospital when his condition became critical. Actress Tina Ghaai shared the health update of Mahabharata actor Gufi Paintal on social media and urged her followers to pray for him.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s final divorce hearing on June 8

Charu Asopa and Rajjeev Sen's divorce proceedings are going on since January this year. After counseling sessions, the couple was given a cooling-off period of six months by the court. And it was reported last week that the final hearing date will be on June 8, post which their divorce will come through. Today, Rajjeev Sen also took to his vlog and confirmed this.

Also, Rajeev visited Charu at her new home last week to meet daughter Ziana. Rajeev shared an adorable video on social media.

Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand: Karan Kundrra shows support for Prince Narula

Former Roadies gang leader Karan Kundrra took to Twitter to express his support for current gang leader Prince Narula. The two share a strong brotherly bond. Taking to his Twitter handle, Karan tweeted, "Abh Kaand se Karega @princenarula88 sab ka swaagat at @MTVRoadies Karm ya Kaand! Teri Jeet Meri Jeet Teri Fateh MERI FATEH!!! @MTVIndia."



Dipika Kakar on returning to acting

Many publications reported last week that Dipika Kakar will quit acting post embracing motherhood. However, the actress later clarified that she might or might not return. Everything depends on her child and if she thinks she is ready then she will return after four years or very soon.

The actress also reacted to fake pregnancy rumors about her doing the rounds on the internet. Dipika said, "We also feel bad, we get upset. I think the craziest thing that I heard is I'm faking the bump. And I'm like...really? Either no one in their life has ever gotten pregnant. Or if these are women, I just don't understand the thought process. Just because I have not shown my bump to them openly, my pregnancy is fake. And I won't show it. I don't have to do such things to clarify such hollow accusations. "

Pranali Rathod buys a new car

Pranali Rathod who is seen as Akshara Goenka Birla in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai bought a new car. Her elder sister, Ruchi Rathod took to social media to upload a photo of the actress with the brand-new car. The young actress bought TATA Harrier in black.

Vatsal Sheth finalised to play the new male lead opposite in Naagin 6

The Tejasswi Prakash show. Naagin 6 is all set to take a leap soon post which will introduce a new face, actor Vatsal Sheth. He will play the male lead opposite Tejasswi. Besides Naagin 6, he also bagged a role in the upcoming show Titli.

Ali Baba: Ek Andaaz Andekha wraps up

Last week, Abhishek Nigam took to his social media handle and penned a heartfelt note as he wrapped up the shoot for Ali Baba: Ek Andaaz Andekha. Sharing a BTS clip of his last shot, the actor wrote, "The last shot of Ali Baba." For the uninformed, Abhishek Nigam joined Ali Baba to replace Sheezan Khan in January this year, days after the latter was arrested in connection to the Tunisha Sharma suicide case.

Rupali Ganguly, Arjun Bijlani others pray for victims’ families in the Odisha Train Accident

This unfortunate accident left the entire nation in shock. On Friday, June 2, the Coromandel Express collided with the derailed coach of another train coming from Odisha. The entire nation came together to express their shock and grief at this disastrous accident. TV celebs like Rupali Ganguly, Arjun Bijlani, Donal Bisht, Nidhi Shah, and others took to social media to share their prayers.

