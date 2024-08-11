Charu Asopa wishes ex-husband Rajeev Sen on his birthday; Fan says 'Inka to kuch samaj me hi nahi aata'

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are divorced, however, the duo are co-parenting their daughter Ziana. The ex-couple keeps meeting each other for their daughter, however, their relationship often comes under the radar. On her ex-husband's birthday, Charu Asopa took to social media to share a heartfelt wish for Rajeev, but the fans had a mixed reaction.

Charu Asopa's birthday wish for Rajeev Sen evokes fans' response

Taking to social media, Charu shared a few pictures with ex-husband Rajeev Sen and daughter Ziana as she wished him on his special day. The Mere Angne Mein actress wrote, "Happy bday rajeev @rajeevsen9. may god give you all the happiness (red heart and evil eye emoji)."

As Charu posted the pictures, fans started to share their mixed reactions. A fan wrote, "Inka to kuch samaj me hi nahi aata saath hai ya alag hai." (Can't understand their bond whether they're together or separated).

Take a look at Charu Asopa's birthday wish for Rajeev Sen here:

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's fans share mixed response

A well-wisher of the couple said, "Bhagwan kre aap dono esi tarah hamesha sath rhe bht achhe lagte h sath me so cute couple." (I hope you both stay together like this always. You both make for a beautiful and cute couple).

Another user wrote, "Move on Charu.Find a nice man. You deserve a better life partner."

A fan commented, "You both stay together forever. Ups and downs will be there in every relationship. No one will be perfect for anyone. So, we have to do certain compromises to keep our relationship strong. Happy for you both. Stay together always and forever."

More about Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's married life

For the uninitiated, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen got married on June 16, 2019. However, within a few months of their wedding, they started facing troubles. The duo unfollowed each other on social media. For a long time, they even stayed separately, however, they came together and gave their marriage a chance for the future of their baby girl Ziana.

After a few months of trying to mend ways with each other, the couple finally decided to part ways and got divorced in 2023. Asopa is in good terms with Rajeev and his family and keeps meeting them on several occasions.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's recent trip with their daughter Ziana

Charu Asopa recently had an international trip to Dubai with her daughter Ziana. Rajeev was also a part of the trip. Charu, Rajeev, and Ziana seemed to have a great time as they explored the city. Charu and Rajeev were excited as it was Ziana's first international trip.

However, netizens reacted strongly against Asopa's trip in the presence of ex-husband Rajeev. While they trolled her for the same, the actress responded to the trolls in her vlog.

Charu Asopa slammed the trolls

Taking to her vlog, Charu addressed the issue of her trip with Rajeev and Ziana. She mentioned that she wants Ziana to have the best of both the worlds and hence, she doesn't want to hamper the bond that she shares with her father and his family. She also addressed the trolls who commented on her profile stating that she is behind Rajeev's money and luxuries.

She mentioned that she wouldn't have returned to Mumbai if she was running behind money.

