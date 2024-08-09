Rajeev Sen celebrates his mother's birthday with Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl, ex-wife Charu Asopa, and others; SEE PICS

Rajeev Sen frequently finds himself in the spotlight due to his personal life. Recently, the talented actor posted a collection of photos from his mother's extravagant birthday celebration. He went all out to make the day special, celebrating with his nearest family and friends.

The guests of the celebration included Rajeev's cousin sister and Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen, her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, ex-wife Charu Asopa and others.

Rajeev posted a series of pictures on social media wherein the family posed for happy snaps, Sushita Sen, Rohman Shawl along with Sen's daughters Renee and Alisha. Rajeev's ex-wife Charu Asopa and her daughter Ziana also celebrated the special day.

Taking to Instagram, Rajeev wrote, "Happy Birthday Maa. cheers to a rocking 73 yrs younger . I love you & so blessed to be your son. To Good health & happiness always Maa."

Take a look at Rajeev Sen's birthday post for his mother here:

While Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are divorced, they are co-parenting their baby girl Ziana and remain in touch. Asopa spoke about trouble in her marriage with Rajeev but always mentioned that his family has been supportive.

Charu Asopa too wished Sen's mother and her ex-mother-in-law on her birthday with a few pictures. What grabbed our attention is, despite their divorce, Asopa addressed Sen's mother as 'Mamma'. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Charu wrote, "Happy bday to the sweetest person I know. Love you mamma. @subhra51."

Take a look at Charu Asopa's birthday wish for Rajeev Sen's mother here:

While Charu always appreciated Rajeev's family, she had also spoken about her love and admiration for Rajeev's sister Sushmita Sen.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Charu said, "My sister-in-law is a wonderful person. I keep talking to her quite often and even share my problems."