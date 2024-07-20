Charu Asopa's ex-husband Rajeev Sen on co-parenting daughter; 'Ziana deserves the best of both worlds'

Former couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been hogging the limelight, ever since they decided to opt for separation. They are again garnering attention after their recent Dubai trip together with Rajeev's family- mom and sister Sushmita Sen. Now, he has taken to his vlog to talk about co-parenting his daughter Ziana, which deserves your attention.

Rajeev Sen opens up on co-parenting daughter Ziana with former wife Charu Asopa:

Rajeev Sen did a question-and-answer session with his fans today in his vlog, where he took up a few questions asked by his followers. One of them asked, "What is the probability of you and Charu coming together again?" He revealed, "I think it is very important for me, Charu to always be there for each other when it comes to our daughter Ziana. I think Ziana deserves the best of both worlds."

Rajeev Sen further quipped, "Mummy ka bhi pyaar mile, papa ka bhi pyaar mile, but uske liye bahut zarori hai Charu aur mei healthy terms mei rahe. Ek healthy friendship, positive frame of mind mei rahe. Jaha pe we both mutually respect each others lifestyle or the way we want each other to be (Ziana needs to get the love of both her parents and for that it is important that me and Charu have a healthy bond.)"

Rajeev Sen on his current bond with Charu Asopa:

Sushmita Sen's brother also revealed that the acceptance of who he and Charu are is important as individuals in their relationship. He believes that no two people are alike and that the best relationships need to work on it and thinks that when he and Charu are happy, and when they are on cordial terms, it will indirectly have a positive effect. "Charu and I have understood this what is the bigger picture here. Ziana definitely has a very important role to play when it comes to bringing me and Charu closer", Sen emphasized.

Rajeev Sen also revealed that their well-wishers want them to be back again as a couple, happily married. However, he thinks that it is very important to be happy with each other's company, go with the flow with love and acceptance, and respect.

He believes that prioritizing Ziana's life, providing her with a good upbringing, and raising her in the best possible way are extremely important. In 2019, Rajeev Sen married Charu Asopa, and their divorce was finalized on June 8, 2023.

