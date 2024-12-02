Dalljiet Kaur posts a cryptic note on social media; Does it hint at ex-husband Nikhil Patel? Read here

Actress Dalljiet Kaur took to social media today (December 2) to share a lengthy and pointed note, sparking speculation among her followers. While the actress refrained from naming anyone directly, her words appeared to hint at her ex-husband, Nikhil Patel. The two have been in the spotlight recently due to their tumultuous relationship, with Dalljiet often using social media to call him out.

In her post, Dalljiet Kaur expressed disbelief over someone's ability to lie so openly and shamelessly. "Surprises me how one can be such a chronic liar that they actually start lying openly shamelessly too. And trying to repaint the whole thing… amazing!" she wrote, accusing the unnamed individual of fraud, scams, and deceiving an entire family with false statements.

Check out Dalljiet Kaur's full post below:

She also took a dig at a "kitty gang" of friends who she claimed were blindly supporting the individual without hearing her side of the story. "If someday they do meet me/talk to me… All your lies with proof I know I will have written off immediately," she said, warning that their perspective could change if they heard her version.

The actress further stated that the alleged lies were toxic and could create a false narrative for a small circle of people. She ended her note with a cautionary statement, hinting that she has evidence to back her claims and is ready to present it if needed.

Although Dalljiet did not name Nikhil Patel, fans were quick to connect the dots, given the history of public exchanges between the two. The actress has been vocal about her grievances in the past, shedding light on the challenges she has faced.

For those who came late, on many occasions, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress slammed her ex-husband, Nikhil Patel, for starting a relationship as soon as she left his life. She even accused him of cheating on her. The Kenya-based businessman was also spotted in Mumbai with his rumored girlfriend, Safeena Nazar, a few months back.

