Report: Dalljiet Kaur fears for safety? Actress says THIS when asked about heated exchange between her and Nikhil Patel’s rumored gf

Dalljiet Kaur’s personal life is under the scanner yet again! Reports are doing rounds about conversations between the actress and her estranged husband’s current girlfriend, Safeena Nazar. Apparently, the conversation took a heated turn, and the actress even challenged Safeena to sue her. Read on to know how it all started.

Times Now/ Telly Talk India reported their sources gave them an account of the conversation that happened between Dalljiet Kaur and Safeena Nazar. Reportedly, the latter messaged the actress on her phone. She asked Kaur to stop talking about her. Nazar's language was harsh and rude.

The source said, "A couple of days ago, Safeena wrote to Kaur that she's destroying her marital life, claiming that she is happy with her husband. She warned Dalljiet that otherwise she will complain against her for cyber bullying."

Dalljiet retorted with a stern message. She asked the woman that she could do whatever she wanted as Dalljiet had enough evidence against her to validate her social media posts. “She challenged Safeena to sue her,” added the source.

When Times Now/ Telly Talk India contacted Dalljiet Kaur, she said, "Honestly, I fear for my safety now-a-days. This is something that I must add here."

For those who came late, on many occasions, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress slammed her estranged husband, Nikhil Patel, for starting a relationship as soon as she left his life. She even accused him of cheating on her. In her stories, she mentioned the girl’s initials as SN. A month ago, the Kenya-based businessman was spotted in Mumbai with his rumored girlfriend, Safeena Nazar.

Very recently, Dalljiet took to her official Instagram handle to slam Patel after she noticed him wearing an engagement ring. The Bigg Boss 13 fame uploaded a picture of Patel holding a tea cup and wrote, "Congrats SN, must applaud the audacity to splash it again on social media. Well done both of you. Already wearing a ring again Nikhil. Well done.”

She also shared a long note on her story and referred to Nikhil and his alleged girlfriend as 'attention seekers.' She added how Safeena is aware of the fact that Nikhil has a wife in India, whether he accepts it or not. Slamming them even more, Kaur said that they have a 'sick mentality.'

