Devoleena Bhattacharjee posts PICS in Bengali look, flaunting baby bump; Nazim Khilji and Rakhi Sawant REACT

Devoleena Bhattacharjee will soon embrace motherhood, as the actress recently announced her pregnancy with her husband, Shanawaz Shaikh. Dropping the pictures on her social media handle, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress expressed her joy and delight. And now, Devoleena has posted a series of pictures, donning a Bengali look and flaunting her cute little baby bump.

In the pictures, the mom-to-be actress is seen wearing a white saree featuring a golden border design, which she paired with a red blouse. Embracing the Bengali within her, Devoleena Bhattacharjee wore gold jewelry, and her hands full of red-golden bangles served pure traditional vibes. She completed her Bengali look with sindoor, mehndi, and red bindi.

In the pictures, the actress lovingly flaunted her baby bump. While sharing these snapshots, Devoleena used a red heart, a shining star, and an evil eye emoji in the caption. The pregnancy glow was clearly visible on her face. Her million-dollar smile added more elegance to her look.

Take a look at her post here:

Showering love on the actress in the comment section, a fan wrote, "May Mahadev always keep you and the baby to be born happy and safe." Rakhi Sawant also expressed joy and penned a sweet comment. The ex-Bigg Boss 15 contestant penned, "Congratulations, my sweetheart. God bless you. Stay bless. Be happy. Always, my sweetheart. Love you. I become a maasl." Further, Bhattacharjee's Saath Nibhaana Saathiya co-actor, Nazim Khilji, also reacted to her photos.

For those who are unfamiliar, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant announced her pregnancy on August 15. Taking to her Instagram, Devoleena posted pictures from the panchamrit ritual, which was attended by her family members and close friends. In the caption, she explained the significance of the ritual, thereby informing fans that she is all set to welcome her first baby.

She wrote, "Celebrating the divine journey to motherhood with the sacred Panchamrit ritual, where tradition and love blend to bless the mother and her unborn child with health, prosperity, and joy during this beautiful chapter of life."

Many of her celebrity friends and acquaintances wished her well on this momentous occasion.

