Raksha Bandhan 2024 EXCLUSIVE: Devoleena Bhattacharjee talks about her bond with brother Andeep; 'We can talk without words'

Raksha Bandhan is that festival wherein the sibling bond is cherished. Sisters tie rakhi on their brother's wrists while brothers promise to always keep their sisters safe. On this special occasion, Pinkvilla got in touch with mom-to-be Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and in a candid chat, the talented actress spoke at length about her bond with brother Andeep and more.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee on bond with her brother Andeep

Talking about her bond with brother Andeep, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress said, "We share an extremely special bond. We know each other’s hearts. We can read each other's minds. I believe you know each other like no one else can. We can talk without words. That's how strong our relationship is."

She added, "We can switch from being each other's best friends to guardians in a jiffy. We also fight over silly things and give advices to each other. We consider each other as God's gift and celebrate the bond often."

Take a look at Devoleena Bhattacharjee's post with her brother:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee on childhood memories with her brother

Sharing her childhood memories, Devoleena Bhattacharjee said, "I remember during our childhood, we used to share everything. Our mom used to go office. So we used to take care of each other in her absence. I always feel that my childhood was best because of my brother. I feel God has been kind and made me the luckiest sister by gifting me a caring and amazing brother.

When asked who resolves issues and makes efforts to maintain a seamless bond, Devoleena said, "Any bond needs both sides. And similarly in ours. We both give equal efforts. Having said that, I think a sibling bond doesn't really need any efforts as such. They're meant to be together. Their petty fights and tu-tu-main-main are what makes the bond so beautiful. We are always there for each other and that goes without saying."

Devoleena on best gift that she received from her brother

When asked about the most precious gift that her brother gifted her, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant answered, "I guess he makes me feel protected. I feel and live independently. Because I know my brother will always be there with me. And that's the best gift for me; his love, his care, his emotions and his kindness to do every possible thing to make me feel happy and smile."

Devoleena's special message for fans on Raksha Bandhan

Before signing off, Devoleena gave a special message to all the fans on the special festival. She said, "Raksha Bandhan is a beautiful day to celebrate the brother-sister bond. I just want to share greetings. And urge people to respect others in society too, as they are someone else's brother/sister too. If we relate to this fact, our society shall be a beautiful place to live in."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee on mending ways with Andeep post her marriage

As Devoleena married Shahnawaz in 2022, her brother Andeep wasn't happy and didn't attend the festivities, however, they reunited later and Bhattacharjee spoke to a media portal and revealed that there were issues between the siblings regarding her marriage, however, she added that she knew where her brother was coming from.

She said, "Time heals everything. And siblings are used to each other's anger. But end of the day we both have our backs and know that very well,"

The following Raksha Bandhan, Devoleena revealed that all was well between the two siblings.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is known for her stint in TV shows like Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Bigg Boss 13, and Chhati Maiya Ki Bitiya among others.

Here's wishing all the readers of Pinkvilla a very Happy Raksha Bandhan!

