Devoleena Bhattacharjee announces pregnancy with husband Shanawaz Shaikh; shares PICS from Panchamrit ritual

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh are set to embrace parenthood. Yes, the couple finally confirmed their pregnancy by sharing a new post from Devoleena's Panchamrit ritual. Sharing this post, the actress expressed her joy as she is set to embrace motherhood and bring her first baby into this world.

Taking to her social media handle, Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared several pictures with her husband Shanawaz Shaikh, her family, and her close friends who attended her Panchamrit ritual. The mother-to-be is beaming with joy as she eagerly awaits the arrival of her little one. Decked up in a beautiful green cotton saree, Devoleena looks pretty as she poses for the picture with her close ones.

Sharing this post, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress wrote, "Celebrating the divine journey to motherhood with the sacred Panchamrit ritual, where tradition and love blend to bless the mother and her unborn child with health, prosperity, and joy during this beautiful chapter of life.”

Take a look at Devoleena Bhattacharjee's post here-

In these snaps, the couple are all smiles as they are set to embrace a beautiful and special journey. However, Devoleena hasn't revealed her due date yet.

As soon as this post was shared on social media, fans, friends, and colleagues from the entertainment world showered their love and blessings on Devoleena. Kishwer Merchant, Rajiv Adatia, and more wished "congratulations" to the soon-to-be parents.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh commented, "Kya baaat hai … so happy," Kajal Pisal wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations," Supriya Shukla said, "Dhyaan rakho.. Badhai ho.. God bless," and so on the congratulatory messages continued.

Speaking about her personal life, Devoleena Bhattacharjee tied the knot to her longtime boyfriend, Shanawaz Shaikh, in December 2022. Their wedding was an intimate affair, attended by family and a few close friends.

On the professional front, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has worked in numerous shows such as Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Bigg Boss 13, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Bigg Boss 14, Dil Diyaan Gallaan and more. She is currently seen in Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, where she essayes the role of Goddess Chhathi Maiyya.

Pinkvilla Team wishes Devoleena and Shanawaz the heartiest congratulations!

