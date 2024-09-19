Rubina Dilaik SHARES workout routine of husband Abhinav Shukla, which will make you believe behind every fit man is a woman; Watch

TV pair Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are cute parents to two twins. Daddy Abhinav who is a fitness freak has devised a new way of working out. The actress posted a funny video of her husbands latest workout routine that will totally shock you.

Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram handle to post a clip of Abhinav Shukla doing squats but with a twist. He did the same by keeping her sit between his shoulders. A second part of the clip showed them at a hilly vacation spot, where Shukla was seen lifting Rubina. It looked like he was doing weightlifting. The actor was burning all the calories while she was enjoying the same.

Rubina captioned the clip as, "We believe in Do what you CAN , with What YOU HAVE". One fan commented, "Behind every successful and fit man is a women..hence proven today." Another one wrote, "Ruby enjoying this exercise without breaking a sweat." A third fan commented, "Accha to Shukla ji ki fitness ka ye Raaz hai."

Rubina who gave birth to twin daughters Jeeva and Edhaa via C-section had once spoken in length about her weight loss journey. The Bigg Boss 14 winner had penned, "People laughed when I said, my body is my temple (but it didn’t bother me)… Just because of this awareness, I could easily transition from this life transforming journey of my pregnancy into postpartum as I was mindful about my body and its worth… Your body is what will carry you till your last day on Earth, worship it (fast forward from November 2023 to January 2024)."

The Chotti Bahu actress, further opening up on her weight loss secrets mentioned that 10th day after her C-section she began with post-natal yoga, 15th day she went for her swimming session, 33rd day joined back her Pilates class and 36th day attempted headstand without support, and yes she was proud of herself.

Talking about the celeb couple Rubina married the love of her life Abhinav back in 2018 June in Shimla. It was in the month of September last year when both revealed to the world that they would be embracing parenthood.

