Did you know Bigg Boss OTT 3's Sana Makbul is rumored to be dating Srikanth Burredy?

Sana Makbul is currently turning heads in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress has time and again mentioned that she has a special one outside the house and thus, has stayed away from forming any love angle in the show and has stated that she is dating 'somebody'. Pinkvilla brings you more details of Sana Makbul's partner in real life. Makbul is dating entrepreneur Srikanth Burredy.

More about Sana Makbul and Srikanth Burredy's relationship

Sana Makbul and Srikanth Burredy are said to have been in a steady relationship for quite some time now. Before Makbul entered the controversial show, Burredy hosted a grand party for his lady love wherein the couple celebrated Makbul's birthday along with many of her celebrity friends from the industry.

Burredy has been constantly in touch with Sana's friends from the industry and has been getting a lot of support for her from friends and fans.

Take a look at Srikanth Burredy and Sana Makbul's video here:

More about Sana Makbul's rumored boyfriend Srikanth Burredy

Bigg Boss OTT 3's Sana Makbul's rumored boyfriend Srikanth Burredy is an entrepreneur and founder of a few companies that are focused on fulfilling real business requirements. He is also the founder of BuddyLoan which guarantees loan disbursal within three minutes. Burredy brought Makbul on board as the brand ambassador for the same company.

While the buzz is that Makbul and Burredy have been dating each other for quite some time, they have kept their personal life under wraps and away from the media glare.

More about Sana Makbul in Bigg Boss OTT 3 house

Sana Makbul was one of the popular names from Bigg Boss OTT 3 and had a bumpy ride in the show. Initially, she made many friends, however, with time, many of her friendships dissolved. She has been best of friends with Lovekesh Kataria, Naezy, and Vishal Pandey.

Bigg Boss OTT 3's grand finale is slated to stream on August 2, 2024.

