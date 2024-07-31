Bigg Boss OTT 3; July 30: Sana Makbul tells Munawar Faruqui of not wanting to be in contact with Ranvir Shorey post-show

Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey are both playing well in Bigg Boss OTT 3. However, they cannot see each other, which has been the case since the show aired. They have always accused each other of many things. Lately, Sana revealed to Munawar Faruqui that she does not want to be in touch with the actor. Read to know more about the same.

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul opens to Munawar Faruqui about not wanting to be in touch with Ranvir Shorey post reality show:

Munawar Faruqui was having a conversation with all the contestants in the show. He asked Sana Makbul with whom she would like to keep in contact after the show ends and whom she would not like to be in touch with. She took Ranvir's name and said that she wouldn't be in contact with him as, "Thing is he really hurted me. Unhone mujhe, mere dil pe scar chodha hai. I think unko mei yaha se nikalne ke baad kabhi nai dekhungi (He left a scar on my heart. I don't think I'll ever see him again after I leave from here.)"

Take a look at Sana Makbul:

Further in the episode, Sana also opens up about allegations imposed on her, such as being called manipulative. "I do not like being called selfish or manipulative. Jisne mujhe samjha hai they have a different perception about me. Jisne nai samjha (Those who understand me have a different perception of me. Those who don't, don't.)"

Advertisement

When Sana Makbul became emotional:

Sana, who is playing the game well in Anil Kapoor hosted Bigg Boss OTT 3, also, in the end gave a tight hug to Munawar. The Bigg Boss 17 winner gave her words of positivity and told her that she was giving her best. However, Makbul, who was told by Faruqui that she was disconnected from the outside world, also revealed about the top 3 contestants she thought would do well in the show.

Sana further said, "I want to take Naezy's name. Ranvir ji ki journey mei suljhao bahut hai (Ranvir's journey has been sorted) and 3rd, of course, me. I want to win that is my prediction. If I am here till the last week, Kataria does not seem to come in the top 3."

However, Makbul also said that when her journey in the Bigg Boss house started, she thought it was easy. However, people did not understand her; she saw that and is still surviving.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 28: Kritika Malik REACTS to betraying best friend Payal Malik and marrying Armaan; Sana Makbul makes SHOCKING revelation