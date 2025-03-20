Did you know Celebrity MasterChef judge Ranveer Brar went bankrupt and almost homeless establishing his restaurant in Boston?

Chef Ranveer Brar is a household name today, known for his culinary expertise and engaging storytelling. Currently, he is winning hearts as a judge on Celebrity MasterChef alongside Vikas Khanna and Farah Khan. However, behind his success lies a journey filled with struggle, failure, and resilience.

Born and raised in Lucknow, Ranveer Brar’s love for food was shaped by the local streets. He was inspired by traditional kebab vendors and the rich culinary heritage of his hometown. His passion for cooking was not immediately accepted by his family, as becoming a chef was not considered a secure profession. But he followed his heart, worked tirelessly, and became one of the youngest executive chefs at a five-star hotel in India by the age of 25.

Despite his achievements in India, the Chef wanted more. He took a bold step and moved to Boston to open his first restaurant. Initially, the business flourished, but failing to adapt to the local culture led to its closure within two years. This was a devastating setback as Ranveer was left bankrupt and on the verge of homelessness.

Struggling to cope with the failure, he kept his hardships hidden from his family. During this difficult time, he found solace in a Gurudwara’s kitchen, where cooking for langar helped him reconnect with his love for food. Slowly, he picked himself up and found a new job, determined to rebuild his career.

In 2012, his father’s cancer diagnosis brought Ranveer back to India. This marked a turning point in his journey. He began hosting cooking shows, which led to his rise as a beloved culinary personality. His passion for food and storytelling turned him into a celebrity chef, and today, he is a respected judge on MasterChef India and Celebrity MasterChef. He also explored the world of acting with Buckingham Murders, sharing screenspace with Kareena Kapoor.