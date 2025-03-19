‘Kuch fayda nahi kosne se…’ Farah Khan tells Nikki Tamboli as she complains about Tejasswi Prakash; here’s what happened on Celebrity MasterChef

Celebrity MasterChef is inching towards the season finale, and viewers are hooked to see which contestants get the title. With only a few weeks left, the celebrity cooks are giving their best. After the twist of no elimination, today’s episode (March 19) saw an interesting challenge that left everyone excited.

Chef Ranveer Brar and Farah Khan announced that all the contestants will wear black aprons today and that they have to save themselves by cooking their best. By the end of the week, the contestant who fails to do so will go home. Then came today’s challenge, where the celebrity cooks were asked to cook a dish of their choice with four elements.

All the contestants thought the challenge was very easy. But the real twist came after they collected the ingredients for their dish. They could use only one pot for cooking. Everyone was taken aback hearing this. After carefully choosing the utensil, another mid-cooking twist left everyone devastated.

Farah Khan announced that the contestants had to swap their stations with the contestant next to them. This created confusion and chaos; Usha Nadkarni even broke down. They were given 1 minute to hand over the dish. Only Faisal Shaikh had the advantage of not swapping, as there was nobody next to his station.

Advertisement

Nikki Tamboli took over Tejasswi Prakash’s dish. Expressing her frustration, she said, “Mujhe kabhi samajh mein nahi aata ye Teju kya banati hain (I never manage to understand what Tejasswi cooks).”

Seeing Nikki cooking rice in a deep frying pan, Farah Khan asked her, “Are these thermocol balls?” Nikki explained that Teju chose such a big utensil that it took her longer than usual to cook the rice.

Farah Khan explained, “Jo chhodke gaya hai, abhi kuch nahi fayda hai kosne se, tujhe apne tareekei se aage leke jana padega. Ise apne dish bana kyunki tera judgment isi dish se hoga (Whatever is left behind, there’s no point in blaming her; you have to take it ahead in your way. You will be judged based on this dish.)”

Celebrity MasterChef streams on Sony LIV at 8 PM from Monday to Friday.