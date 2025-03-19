Celebrity MasterChef: Kunal Kapur’s one-pot challenge makes Gaurav Khanna reminisce about his early Mumbai days, ‘Ék ayesa hi…’
The contestants of Celebrity MasterChef had to face the one-pot challenge in today's episode which was given by guest Kunal Kapur.
In today’s episode (March 19) of Celebrity MasterChef, the contestants were surprised to get the one-pot cooking challenge. All the celebrity cooks thought it would be an easy task when the judges announced that they could cook any one dish of their choice with four elements. But when they found out the utensil section was locked and they had only one utensil to prepare the dish, they lost their cool.
Despite the setback, the celebrity cooks gave their best. Gaurav Khanna even reminisced about his early days in Mumbai while cooking. He shared with judges Ranveer Brar and Kunal Kapur that he used to cook in a similar pot during those days as that was the only utensil he had.
The Anupamaa actor said, “Aaj ek hi pot mila hain, aur pata nahi kyun muujhe un dino ka yaad aa gayi jab main Mumbai naya naya aaya tha. Or Bachelor college main zyada paisa hote nahi the. Ya toh petrol dalwa lo bullet main aur toh ye sab kharid le, aur utensils kaun khareedta tha.”
(Today, I got only one pot, and I don’t know why, but it reminded me of the days when I had just moved to Mumbai. Back in college, as a bachelor, I didn’t have much money. It was either spending on petrol for my Bullet or buying groceries—who would think of buying utensils?)
“Ek ayesa hi mere paas deep pan tha, usko tar se badh ke uusi main khana banana mom ko phone karke, unhi dino ka yaad aa gaya (I had just one deep pan back then, tied with a wire, and I used to cook in it while calling my mom for instructions. Those days came rushing back to me),” added Khanna.
Gaurav Khanna then explained what was his dish. He was trying to cook Mie goreng noodles with an Indian twist. However, with the mid-cooking twist, he had to take over Usha Nadkarni’s dish.
Celebrity MasterChef streams on Sony LIV at 8 PM from Monday to Saturday.
