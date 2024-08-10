Did you know Mahabharat fame Praveen Kumar Sobti represented India in Olympics twice?

Praveen Kumar Sobti gave a performance of a lifetime by portraying Bhim in the TV version of classic tale Mahabharat. However, not many know that he was not just a terrific actor but a successful athlete, politician and a soldier too.

With our players giving away their sweat and blood to make India proud at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, we bring to notice how and when did the late actor win accolades for his nation.

Praveen Kumar Sobti, who was born on December 6, 1947 in East Punjab’s Sarhali Kalan, created ripples in the world of sports before venturing into acting. He proved to be a real life champion.

When Praveen was serving as a soldier with Border Security Force (BSF), he got involved in playing games and trained himself as a discus and hammer thrower. After receiving praises and appreciation from his officers in the 1960s, he got motivated enough to compete in international events.

The veteran star went on to represent India in the 1966 Asian Games. He ended up clinching a gold medal in discus throw and a bronze medal in hammer throw. He participated in two Olympics Games- 1968 Mexico Olympics and 1972 Munich Olympics.

Take a look at Praveen Kumar Sobti’s Instagram post:

In the 1970 Asian Games, Sobti won a gold medal for the second time while in 1974 Asian Games, he received a silver medal. The Mahabharat actor also put up a good show in the 1966 Commonwealth Games as he won a silver medal in hammer throw during the competition. He was conferred with second highest sporting honor of India, Arjuna award in 1967.

Praveen’s towering and muscular outlook earned him the role of large henchman in Jeetendra-starrer film Raksha and this was where his showbiz journey began. He featured in various movies and shows before gaining critical acclaim from BR Chopra’s Mahabharat. The actor is credited for bringing the mighty figure of Pandava Bhim to life.

Praveen Kumar Sobti succumbed to a heart attack at the age of 74 on 7 February 2022. While he might have bid adieu to the world, he left behind an unbeatable legacy and immense amount of inspiration for all the generations to come.

