Rupali Ganguly collaborates with Rupali Bhosale for dance reel; Know about their Anupamaa connection

Rupali Ganguly has become a household name with her stint in Televisions' TOP show Anupamaa. The talented actress makes sure to keep her fans entertained not only with her stellar performance onscreen but also with her real personality on social media. Recently, Rupali posted a fun reel with Marathi and Hindi TV actress Rupali Bhosale wherein the duo danced to a popular remixed song. But did you know about their connection? Read on to find out more.

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly and Rupali Bhosale's connection

As Rupali Ganguly and Rupali Bhosale collaborated for a reel, Pinkvilla brings to you a fun fact about both the actress. As Rupali Ganguly is seen in Hindi version of Anupamaa, Rupali Bhosale is a part of the Marathi version of the show. Bhosale plays the second woman in the married man's life. To simplify, Bhosale plays a character similar to Kavya in the Marathi version of the show Aai Kuthey Kay Karte and her character name is Sanjana.

Take a look at Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly and Rupali Bhosale's entertaining reel here:

Rupali Bhosale and Rupali Ganguly's reel also had a special appearance by actor Milind Gawali who plays the character of Aniruddh in Aai Kuthey Kay Karte, Vanraj Shah's Marathi version.

Both the shows, Anupamaa and Aai Kuthey Kay Karte are produced by Rajan Shahi under his banner Directors' Kut Production, and the cast of both shows often keep on bumping with each other on several occasions.

The upcoming episodes of Anupamaa

In the previous episodes of Anupamaa, the viewers witnessed Anupama rejecting Anuj's proposal and declining to start a new chapter with him because their daughter Aadhya is against their union.

In the forthcoming episodes, the show is slated to take a leap, post which, Anupama will be seen working in an old age home while Anuj will end up in a rehabilitation center.

