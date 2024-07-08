Laughter Chefs Promo: Krushna Abhishek is paired up with Nia Sharma in upcoming episode; Kashmira Shah gets FURIOUS

Laughter Chefs, hosted by Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, has been winning the hearts of viewers with its hilarious and engaging episodes. The show features popular television stars like Ankita Lokhande, Aly Goni, and Jannat Zubair, among others. Their presence, combined with the show's wit, humor, and unique cooking experiences, keeps fans returning for more.

One of the highlights of the show is the chemistry between the couples, particularly Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, as well as Krushna Abhishek and Kashmira Shah. Their interactions add a delightful dynamic to the episodes, making the show even more enjoyable.

The blend of comedy, cooking, and charming relationships creates a captivating viewing experience that continues to attract a growing audience.

Krushna jumps out of excitement for getting paired with Nia Sharma

In the upcoming episode of Laughter Chefs, as announced by Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek would pair up with Nia Sharma for a fun-filled episode. The latest promo released by the show’s makers captured Krushna leaping with excitement, but his wife Kashmira Shah wasn't too pleased. In a hilarious twist, she humorously chased after Krushna, threatening to beat him, much to the amusement of the other contestants who enjoyed the playful banter.

The promo on social media captured this comedic chaos perfectly. Towards the end, Arjun Bijlani and Krushna began comparing the levels of a mixer grinder to the comfort levels provided by Nia, Kashmira, and Ankita.

Advertisement

Arjun demonstrated the different settings, hilariously explaining how each level offered a unique kind of "comfort" to Krushna.

When Krushna attempted to show the comfort level given by Ankita, Vicky Jain humorously quipped, "Phat jayega," meaning the mixer would burst. This comment had everyone, including Ankita Lokhande, in stitches, laughing uncontrollably. The episode promises to be a rollercoaster of laughter and fun.

Take a look at Colors TV’s post:

Sudesh Lahiri says he only knows how to make FRENCH KISS

In the latest episode of Laughter Chefs, the contestants were thrilled to learn they'd be making croissants, the delicious French pastry. Nia Sharma was particularly excited about the challenge.

However, Sudesh hilariously stole the spotlight with his cheeky comment, saying that the only French cuisine he knows how to make is a French Kiss. This unexpected remark left everyone in shock and laughter.

Ankita Lokhande couldn't resist adding to the humor, joking that someone should remind Sudesh he's a bit too old for such antics now. The entire exchange had the contestants and audience in stitches, adding an extra layer of fun to the croissant-making challenge.

Advertisement

About Laughter Chefs

Laughter Chefs, hosted by the lively Bharti Singh, brings together a dynamic lineup of 12 entertainers from the industry.

The pairs include Krushna Abhishek with Kashmera Shah, Vicky Jain alongside Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya paired with Aly Goni, Reem Sameer Shaikh with Jannat Zubair, and Karan Kundrra teamed up with Arjun Bijlani.

Adding to the comedic mix, Sudesh Lehri partners with Nia Sharma. In this unique show, these celebrities not only showcase their cooking skills but also entertain viewers with their camaraderie and wit.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 PROMO: Sumona Chakravarti breaks into tears while doing THIS stunt; Watch promo