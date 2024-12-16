Disha Parmar walks down memory lane as she shares throwback PIC from Woh Apna Sa days; 'Show helped me deal with worst time of my life'

Disha Parmar is a name synonymous with charm and beauty. The actress has proved her versatility by playing different roles in numerous television shows. Reflecting on her Woh Apna Sa days, she shared a throwback photo and recalled how the show helped her deal with challenging circumstances of life. Notably, Disha stated that she was the sole cast member who remained with the show from its very first episode all the way to its conclusion.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 30-year-old wrote, "The times when I was actually skinny and felt I needed to loose weight. And now..Also Story time..2018. This picture is from the last few days of shoot of ‘Woh Apna Sa’ .. the show where i was the only person on the show from the beginning till the end."

She further added, "EVERYONE was changed/ replaced .. Actors, directors, staff, spot even the producers.. but i was there.. Till the end.. exhausted. But that show helped me deal with the worst time of my life.. and kept me going. Always Grateful."

Take a look at the post here:

As soon as Disha posted the photo, the comment section flooded with love and fans' heartfelt reactions. One of the users wrote, "You are an awesome soul. Just keep going Disha." Another one expressed, "Woh Apna Sa" was used to be my favourite show." Further, a comment read, "And now.. you look even more gorgeous!!"

Advertisement

On the professional front, Disha Parmar became a household name owing to her stint in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara opposite Nakuul Mehta. Later, she went on to play the lead role in the serial Woh Apna Sa. Her career had a major breakthrough after the actress portrayed the character of Priya in bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Disha Parmar: Actress shares parenting tips that every new mom should know