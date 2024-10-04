Top 5 Green Flag TV actors giving major boyfriend goals: Nakuul Mehta as Ram Kapoor, Mohsin Khan as Kartik Goenka, and more

While watching a TV show, have you ever imagined your favorite male actor as your boyfriend? We all have, Right? These TV actors are the perfect boyfriend material, raising the bar high with their romantic and caring personalities that are just wholesome to watch and admire.

In the Hindi Television Industry, many male leads grab our interest but only a few of them make it to our list. These Geen flag actors are actually those we admire, trust, and root for.

Top 5 Green Flag TV Actors Giving Major Boyfriend Goals

In this article, we’ve got you some of the greenest flag actors who left us spellbound with their actions and performances.

1. Nakuul Mehta as Ram Kapoor

Nakuul Mehta, known for his impeccable acting skills, portrayed the role of Ram Kapoor in the popular show Bade Acche Lagte Hain. Ram Kapoor, the perfect gentleman who always finds his happiness in clothes and food, started changing when his wife Priya came into his life, being each other’s go-to person. Throughout the show, he has always graced our screen with his love and caring interaction with his family, friends, and his wife, Priya, and not given a single moment to hate the character.

Prioritizing other’s happiness, we can always see Ram Kapoor making efforts to fulfill his loved one's demands. And what made him special was his trust and support to his wife.

2. Randeep Rai as Sameer

Man in their lover boy era is truly a sight to watch and admire. Randeep Rai as Sameer Maheshwari in Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai, based on a 90s love story, led us all to enjoy the magic of old times. Sameer Maheshwari, the chocolate boy with long hair, fought against all the odds to be with the love of his life, Naina Agarwal.

Sameer’s journey was full of self-growth, learning from his mistakes, and improving himself for Naina. From winning Naina back to helping her build her career in Mumbai, Sameer made all the possible efforts to keep his lover/wife happy, making him one of the greenest flags to ever exist.

3. Mohsin Khan as Kartik Goenka

Mohsin Khan, one of the finest actors in the Hindi television industry—portrayed the lead role of Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He is the perfect epitome of a favorite son, father, brother, and husband.

His relationship with Naira was full of equality, respect, and deep love. No matter what the situation, Kartik never fails to support his wife, even when the whole society and family are against her. His love, care, and playful banter towards his loved one is something we’ll adore for years.

4. Jay Soni as Abhinav Sharma

One of the actors who left a lasting impact on YRKKH fans is Jay Soni, who portrayed the role of Abhinav Sharma. Though his role had limited screen time, he still managed to be one of the best husbands and stepdads who always put his family first.

When Abinav's character was introduced in the show, everyone thought it was temporary, with no idea that Akshara would fall from him. His relationship with Akshara was full of respect, independence, and accepting her vulnerable past. Right from the beginning, he took care of Akshara when she was pregnant, took her to the hospital, and gave the warmth to child, becoming the husband and dad. Without expecting anything in return, he was always there to provide emotional support to his wife, never forcing himself on her.

5. Shaheer Sheikh as Abeer Rajvansh

Shaheer Sheikh, as Abeer Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke, is a free-spirit, caring guy who values individual independence. In this loving show, we can often see Abeer respecting Mishti’s decision and her willingness to take time to choose her husband. When other family members forced Mishti to make decisions quickly, Abeer was always there to support her.

Abeer always believed in trusting his partner and giving proper space. With his caring, and understanding nature, we can’t deny that Abeer Rajvansh is truly the dream guy we all want to have in our life.

These 5 TV actors and their character portrayals inspire us to be better people for our partners and our loved ones. These characters make us root for their love stories and dream of having the same.

