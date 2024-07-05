Divyanka Tripathi enjoys chole samosa chaat with husband Vivek Dahiya in Europe; See PICS

Popular TV actress Divyanka Tripathi is enjoying her European trip with her husband Vivek Dahiya. The couple has been relishing samosa chole in Bologna, Italy. Although it is mostly difficult to find vegetarian Indian food abroad, the couple managed to find one of the famous street foods of Mumbai- samosa. Well, who said that TV stars do not relish street food when traveling internationally?

Both Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, fondly called Divek by their fans, have been posting cute pictures from their European vacation, which is totally shelling out travel goals. A few hours ago, they posted lip-smacking pictures of "desi khaana," their food platter would make you drool.

Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya enjoying samosa chole in Italy:

Divyanka Tripathi was seen giving a sweet pose in the first snap as she began to dig into her plate filled with two samosas, chole, grilled tomatoes, and chutney. She also posted a candid selfie showcasing a crispy samosa, which will make you crave this desi snack immediately.

Vivek Dahiya, on the other hand, was seen enjoying a wrap filled with oodles of stuffing. The actress captioned her post, "A day on the streets of Bologna - absorbing sun, architecture, culture and scrumptious local (Indian) food!

Divyanka Tripathi's friend Arti Singh, who recently got married, dropped a comment that is relatable to all. She wrote, "This feeling pizza burger kha kha kr when u get Samosa." (The feeling of happiness one gets after getting to samosa, instead of pizzas and burgers).

Absorbing breathtaking views:

The pair in love began their Europe trip by visiting Rhine Falls, which is "Europe's largest waterfall." They were blessed to have witnessed a double rainbow; the video below proves the same. Their fans were on cloud nine when they posted wanderlust pictures, capturing the majestic Swiss Alps and giving fans the ultimate guide for a perfect vacation.

More about Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya:

It was on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that Divyanka Tripathi met her soulmate, Vivek Dahiya. They were reportedly introduced by a common friend. They met many times and fell in love. It was in 2016 that the duo got married in Bhopal, as per an Indian Express report, and have been together since forever.



