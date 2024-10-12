Dussehra 2024: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly adorably celebrates Sindhoor Khela with son Rudransh; Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth shine in red

Today (October 12), we celebrate the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. On this special day, Bengalis across the globe celebrate Sindoor Khela. To mark this festival, Rupali Ganguly stepped out and reached the Durga Puja pandal along with her son Rudransh. Other than Rupali, celebrity couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth were also clicked at the Durga Puja pandal.

A few hours back, Rupali Ganguly was clicked as she arrived at the Durga Puja pandal with her son Rudransh. Decked up in a gorgeous Bengali saree, Rupali exuded grace and elegance as she walked towards the pandal. She opted for subtle makeup, left her wavy tresses open and adorned gajra on her hair.

The Anupamaa actress opted for heavy jewelry along with her saree. Rupali looked extremely gorgeous in this traditional attire. She carried a pooja thali as she walked to seek blessings from Maa Durga.

Watch Rupali Ganguly's video here-

In a different video, the actress is seen happily posing with her son Rudransh and another young boy. She beams with joy as she shares the moment with her little one. While taking pictures, they appear to be engaged in a lively conversation. Rupali is also seen playfully applying sindoor to Rudransh and teasing him in a charming way.

Watch Rupali Ganguly and Rudransh's video here-

After this, celeb couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth were also clicked at the Durga puja pandal. The couple looked gorgeous as they twinned in red ethnic attires and were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi. Ishita and Vatsal celebrated Sindoor Khela before clicking pictures.

Watch Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth's video here-

Speaking about Rupali Ganguly, the actress is currently seen in the show Anupamaa. The hit daily soap is all set to take a leap soon. After the leap, all the actors in the show will take an exit from the show. Meanwhile, Rupali will continue to entertain the audience by playing the role of Anupamaa.

