Inside glimpses from Durga Puja: Rupali Ganguly posing with Rani Mukerji to Tanishaa Mukerji hugging Alia Bhatt; 5 unmissable moments

The auspicious occassion of Navratri is currently being celebrated all over India in different ways. Today (October 11) we celebrate Maha Navami, which marks the conclusion of Navratri. Celebrities of the showbiz world have also stepped out to take Maa Durga's blessings at the grand Durga Puja organised by Kajol and Rani Mukerji in Mumbai. Several popular faces like Rupali Ganguly, Alia Bhatt and many others were clicked today at the pandal. Here are top 5 unmissable moments from Durga Puja:

1- Bhatt sisters with Tanishaa Mukerji:

Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt looked ethereal as they arrived to seek the blessings of Maa Durga at the pandal. While Alia exuded grace in a gorgeous red saree, Shaheen looked beautiful in an embellished yellow suit. As soon as Alia arrived at the pandal, it can be seen that Tanishaa Mukerji hugged her and welcomed the Bhatt sisters warmly at the gathering.

Watch Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Tanishaa Mukerji's video here-

2- Rupali Ganguly with Rani Mukerji:

Rupali Ganguly, who is currently ruling the Television with her acting mettle, also arrived at the Durga Puja pandal to seek blessings. Draped in a gorgeous pastel pink saree, the Anupamaa actress looked beautiful. In the videos captured by the paparazzi, Rupali can be seen seeking the blessings of Maa Durga, meeting and greeting people and more.

She can be seen hugging Tanishaa Mukerji and having a chat with her. Later, Rupali can be seen posing with Rani Mukerji and Jyoti Mukerji as the paparazzi clicked their pictures.

Advertisement

Watch Rupali Ganguly's video with Rani Mukerji here-

Watch Rupali Ganguly's video with Tanishaa Mukerji here-

3- Karan and Bipasha with Devi:

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu also attended the star-studded Durga Puja with their little princess, Devi. The family decked up in beautiful ethnic wear for the celebrations.

Watch Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's video here-

4- Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth with Kajol:

Celeb couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth attended Durga Puja celebrations with their son, Vaayu. Twinning in yellow ethnic wear, the couple looked gorgeous while posing with actress Kajol. It can be seen that Vaayu peacefully sleeping in Vatsal's arms. Kajol looks stunning in a floral printed six-yard.

Watch Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta's video with Kajol here-

5- Sumona with Ishita and Vatsal:

It was also seen that Sumona Chakravarti also joined the celebrations. Like always, the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a saree and was all smiles while posing for the snaps. Sumona even met Ishita and Vatsal and their son Vaayu at the Durga Puja gathering.

Advertisement

Watch Sumona Chakravarti's videos here-

Apart from them, Tera Mera Saath Rahe actors Mohammad Nazim Khilji, Gia Manek and many other celebrities attended this grand Durga Puja celebration.

ALSO READ: Durga Puja 2024: Ankita Lokhande, Nia Sharma, Isha Malviya and others seek blessings at Goregaon’s grand celebration